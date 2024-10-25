Critical minerals key for achieving India’s net-zero targets, says GSI Dy DG at CII Global Mining Summit

At the Global Mining Summit, Dr Sudip Bhattacharyya underscored critical minerals' role in India's decarbonization. The Ministry of Mines is prioritising exploration and recycling.

Published25 Oct 2024, 04:27 PM IST
Critical minerals key for achieving net zero targets, says GSI Dy DG at CII Global Mining Summit
Critical minerals key for achieving net zero targets, says GSI Dy DG at CII Global Mining Summit

Critical minerals play a significant role in decarbonization and achieving the net-zero target of India, Dr Sudip Bhattacharyya, Deputy Director General Geological Survey of India has said.

Speaking at the 17th edition of theGlobal Mining Summit held in Kolkata, Bhattacharyya said that the Union Ministry of Mines has initiated measures to accelerate the exploration of critical minerals in India.

“India possesses significant deposits of critical minerals and rare earth elements, often lost during mineral exploration. Therefore, recycling mineral waste is crucial, and investment in research and development within this sector will play a key role in preserving these valuable resources,” Bhattacharyya was quoted as saying in a press communique.

Critical minerals are minerals that are essential for modern technology, economies, and national security, and that have a risk of supply chain disruption. They are used to build products such as solar panels, semiconductors, wind turbines, and advanced batteries.

At COP26 in 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 2070 net zero target for India.

Ministry of Mines has increased focus on exploration of these minerals in the country through Geological Survey of India (GSI) and other agencies. Last year, Union government released a list of 30 critical minerals for India.

The theme for this year’s summit, organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is “Viksit Bharat - Role of a Sustainable Mining Industry”. The summit was organised on October 23 and 24.

N Bala Subrahmanyam, Director of Mines Safety (Mining) said on the occasion that there has been a lack of vigilance and avoidance of safety laws which have led to a high fatality rate in the Indian mining.

Emerging trends in the Indian mining sector

Besides the Global Mining Summit, CII also organised the 17thedition of the International Mining and Machinery Exhibition (IMME) 2024. On the occasion, an impressive 284 meetings took place at the lounge and exhibition booths. Aligning with the theme, the summit aimed to highlight the growth and emerging trends in the Indian mining sector.

The event attracted global mining majors which will showcase the latest technologies for the sector and provided an ideal platform for collaborations, technology transfer and networking opportunities with key international players in the sector.

The event attracts more than 400 exhibitors from across the globe and more than 10,000 plus business visitors, the statement said.

Key Takeaways
  • Critical minerals are crucial for achieving net-zero targets and decarbonization.
  • India has significant deposits of critical minerals, which can be leveraged for sustainable development.
  • Recycling mineral waste and investing in R&D are essential for resource preservation and technological advancement.

First Published:25 Oct 2024, 04:27 PM IST
