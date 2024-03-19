Croatian President Defiant as Court Says He Can’t Run as Premier
Croatia’s highest court said President Zoran Milanovic’s abrupt decision to run in next month’s election to become prime minister is “irreconcilable” with his role, a decision the head of state called a “coup” even as he signaled he’d respect the ruling.
(Bloomberg) -- Croatia’s highest court said President Zoran Milanovic’s abrupt decision to run in next month’s election to become prime minister is “irreconcilable" with his role, a decision the head of state called a “coup" even as he signaled he’d respect the ruling.