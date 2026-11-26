New Delhi: Indian creditors may have to wait longer for easier access to overseas assets of debt-laden companies. As it fleshes out rules for the cross-border insolvency framework under the amended bankruptcy law, the government is parsing stakeholder suggestions to ensure the norms do not end up helping defaulters shop for friendlier foreign courts that could potentially put lenders at a disdvantage, two people in the know said.
Cross-border insolvency rules caught in forum-shopping fears
SummaryThe April amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code provided for a formal cross-border bankruptcy mechanism, requiring rules and regulations to make it operational.
New Delhi: Indian creditors may have to wait longer for easier access to overseas assets of debt-laden companies. As it fleshes out rules for the cross-border insolvency framework under the amended bankruptcy law, the government is parsing stakeholder suggestions to ensure the norms do not end up helping defaulters shop for friendlier foreign courts that could potentially put lenders at a disdvantage, two people in the know said.
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