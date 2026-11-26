New Delhi: Indian creditors may have to wait longer for easier access to overseas assets of debt-laden companies. As it fleshes out rules for the cross-border insolvency framework under the amended bankruptcy law, the government is parsing stakeholder suggestions to ensure the norms do not end up helping defaulters shop for friendlier foreign courts that could potentially put lenders at a disdvantage, two people in the know said.
New Delhi: Indian creditors may have to wait longer for easier access to overseas assets of debt-laden companies. As it fleshes out rules for the cross-border insolvency framework under the amended bankruptcy law, the government is parsing stakeholder suggestions to ensure the norms do not end up helping defaulters shop for friendlier foreign courts that could potentially put lenders at a disdvantage, two people in the know said.
The April amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) provided for a formal cross-border bankruptcy mechanism, requiring rules and regulations to make it operational.
The framework, the people said, is now unlikely to be finalized this fiscal year, as it requires broader deliberations, although the government remains keen on the mechanism’s rollout as early as possible.
“Several aspects need careful examination before the rules can be finalized,” said the first person cited above, explaining why more deliberations are needed. “These include possible safeguards against misuse, protecting interests of domestic creditors and ensuring primacy of proceedings in India if most of the assets are located here.”
While a crossborder insolvency framework is much needed to improve recoveries for Indian creditors, its design calls for caution, given the differences in bankruptcy laws across jurisdictions. The framework, as per the amended IBC, is to be tailored around a United Nations model law with modifications to suit the Indian context.
There are fears that Indian defaulters may use the framework to invoke insolvency proceedings in a foreign country where the bankruptcy regime suits their purpose better, to short-change domestic creditors’ interests, said the people in the know.
While many countries follow a debtor-in-possession model, where the existing management retains control during insolvency resolution, India follows a creditor-in-possession model, where control passes to a resolution professional acting for creditors. Unscrupulous promoters may take advantage of this mismatch to the disadvantage of Indian creditors, said the first person cited above.
Insolvency case disposals can also be faster abroad than in India, where it took an average of 771 days to resolve a case as of September, against the IBC timeline of 330 days, including litigation time.
If a defaulter can therefore quickly obtain a foreign proceeding and then seek recognition of the case in India, the chances of shifting the centre of gravity of the case to another jurisdiction increase.
The people said that stakeholders are seeking safeguards and clear rules on when India will be treated as the ‘centre of main interest’ (COMI), or the main location of defaulters’ assets.
“The government is seized of the matter,” the second person said, adding that rules would be finalized keeping in mind the sensitivities of the matter.
Queries emailed to the corporate affairs ministry, which will firm up the rules, late on Tuesday remained unanswered until press time.
The rules and the risks
The UNCITRAL Model Law on Cross-Border Insolvency recognizes that one country has to proceed with the main insolvency case and others with the supplementary case, depending on the so-called ‘centre of main interest’.
Similarly, if a foreign country has already initiated insolvency proceedings against a particular defaulter to recover some of the assets located here, India, too, will have to cooperate with that regime.
There are apprehensions that Indian defaulters may try to move, at least on paper, their ‘centre of main interest’ to shift insolvency proceedings to their country of choice.
A crossborder framework assumes importance, as a stressed Indian corporate group may have subsidiaries and assets spread across countries. The absence of a formal framework makes it tough for Indian creditors to approach a foreign court, seek a stay on asset sales there, or obtain information.
The need for such a framework emerged during bankruptcy proceedings of Amtek Auto, Videocon Industries, Essar Steel and Jet Airways, where a range of issues, including asset location and complex crossborder procedures, delayed resolution.
Currently, the IBC provides for crossborder insolvency through bilateral agreements and letters of request issued by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to foreign courts under Section 234. However, this mechanism is prone to delays and uncertainty.
Factors at play
Anoop Rawat, partner and national practice head (insolvency & restructuring) at Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co said the cross-border insolvency framework must factor in the difference between the Indian creditor-in-control model and the largely debtor-in-control model in jurisdictions, including the US, the UK and Singapore.
“This asymmetry creates potential misuse risks, such as forum shopping through artificial shifting of the centre of main interests, using a foreign filing to retain control, seek a stay and delay Indian proceedings, or move assets before recognition in India,” he said.
Yogendra Aldak, executive partner at Lakshmikumaran and Sridharan Attorneys, pitched for ensuring reciprocity for India in the rules.
“The government should consider this, particularly given the concerns over forum shopping, as a reciprocity test would help ensure that foreign proceedings do not get easy recognition here while Indian creditors face hurdles abroad,” Aldak said.
Vishal Gehrana, partner-designate at legal firm Karanjawala & Co, said the rules must ensure that a company cannot simply choose a convenient country to escape the consequences of its defaults. “The decision about which country’s courts should deal with the main insolvency proceedings must be based on the company’s genuine business operations and economic centre, and not on artificial changes made to suit the promote.”