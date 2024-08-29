CrowdStrike cuts annual forecasts as Windows outage weighs on new deals

CROWDSTRIKE HLDG-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3, PIX):UPDATE 3-CrowdStrike cuts annual forecasts as Windows outage weighs on new deals

Reuters
Published29 Aug 2024, 02:27 AM IST
CrowdStrike cuts annual forecasts as Windows outage weighs on new deals
CrowdStrike cuts annual forecasts as Windows outage weighs on new deals

(Adds analyst comment in paragraphs 4-5, updates shares in paragraph 4)

By Jaspreet Singh

Aug 28 (Reuters) - CrowdStrike cut its annual revenue and profit forecasts on Wednesday, as demand for its cybersecurity products takes a hit from a global Windows outage caused by a faulty update from the company last month.

The outage had caused widespread disruptions to internet services, leaving thousands of people stranded at airports after mass flight cancellations and causing broadcasters to go off-air.

Rivals SentinelOne and Palo Alto Networks had raised their annual revenue forecasts this month, in a sign that they are gaining market share at the expense of CrowdStrike.

CrowdStrike shares, however, rose 3% in choppy extended trading, with TD Cowen analyst Shaul Eyal saying the second-quarter results and guidance was "better than feared" and that "skies are not falling" in light of the outage incident.

"One of the main discussion points will be the potential rising liabilities associated with the outage," Eyal said.

Analysts had said the reputational hit from the incident may affect CrowdStrike's ability to draw new customers, but its dominant industry position and high costs of switching between providers could stave off a bigger impact.

CrowdStrike expects annual revenue to be between $3.89 billion and $3.90 billion, compared with its prior expectations of $3.98 billion to $4.01 billion. Analysts on average were expecting $3.95 billion, according to LSEG data.

It expects annual adjusted profit per share to be between $3.61 and $3.65, compared with prior estimates of $3.93 to $4.03.

Revenue for the second quarter rose about 32% to $963.9 million, beating estimates of $958.6 million, and it reported adjusted profit per share of $1.04, above expectations of 97 cents. (Reporting by Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Aug 2024, 02:27 AM IST
Business NewsNewsCrowdStrike cuts annual forecasts as Windows outage weighs on new deals

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    145.65
    03:57 PM | 28 AUG 2024
    -5.2 (-3.45%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    250.00
    03:57 PM | 28 AUG 2024
    -1.1 (-0.44%)

    Tata Steel

    153.70
    03:58 PM | 28 AUG 2024
    -1 (-0.65%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    173.75
    03:57 PM | 28 AUG 2024
    0.45 (0.26%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    LTI Mindtree

    6,127.50
    03:58 PM | 28 AUG 2024
    378.2 (6.58%)

    Trent

    7,238.90
    03:45 PM | 28 AUG 2024
    364.9 (5.31%)

    Granules India

    708.90
    03:56 PM | 28 AUG 2024
    35 (5.19%)

    Engineers India

    225.50
    03:50 PM | 28 AUG 2024
    10.4 (4.83%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,700.00-359.00
      Chennai
      73,628.00433.00
      Delhi
      73,269.00-934.00
      Kolkata
      72,982.00-501.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue