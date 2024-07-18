Crown Castle beats second-quarter site rental revenue estimates on steady demand

CROWN CASTLE-RESULTS/:Crown Castle beats second-quarter site rental revenue estimates on steady demand

Reuters
First Published18 Jul 2024, 03:21 AM IST
Crown Castle beats second-quarter site rental revenue estimates on steady demand
Crown Castle beats second-quarter site rental revenue estimates on steady demand

July 17 (Reuters) - Wireless tower operator Crown Castle beat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter site rental revenue on Wednesday, aided by steady demand for communication infrastructure services.

The positive results indicate that demand for data continues to grow and is pushing wireless carrier companies to lease communication infrastructure from tower operators like Crown Castle.

Companies such as Crown Castle are also betting on the rise of artificial intelligence applications that consume massive amounts of data to generate text, photos and videos to boost demand for their tower infrastructure.

The real estate investment trust posted second-quarter site rental revenue of $1.58 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of $1.56 billion.

Crown Castle, which owns about 40,000 towers, derives majority of its revenue from leasing out tower infrastructure to wireless carriers such as AT&T, T-Mobile US and Verizon Communications in the United States on a long-term basis.

The telecommunication infrastructure company's quarterly net income stood at $251 million at the end of June, compared with analysts' estimates of $235.2 million.

Its adjusted funds from operations came in at $1.62 per share, compared with $2.05 per share in the year-ago period.

In June, the company initiated a restructuring plan which included reducing its workforce and field offices and also plans to concentrate on existing fiber networks and limit new projects.

The move is expected to result in approximately $100 million of annualized run-rate operating cost savings.

"Moving forward, we are focused on continuing to progress the Fiber segment strategic review, which remains active and ongoing," the company said in an earnings statement.

The company, which competes with American Tower and SBA Communications, maintained its outlook for full-year 2024. (Reporting by Priyanka.G in Bengaluru; Editing by Mohammed Safi Shamsi)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:18 Jul 2024, 03:21 AM IST
HomeNewsCrown Castle beats second-quarter site rental revenue estimates on steady demand

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

167.05
03:57 PM | 16 JUL 2024
0.25 (0.15%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

322.40
03:58 PM | 16 JUL 2024
-0.15 (-0.05%)

Bandhan Bank

198.30
03:41 PM | 16 JUL 2024
2.95 (1.51%)

Coal India

512.35
03:59 PM | 16 JUL 2024
14.4 (2.89%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Natco Pharma

1,281.05
03:59 PM | 16 JUL 2024
73.2 (6.06%)

Century Textiles & Industries

2,217.55
03:48 PM | 16 JUL 2024
116.85 (5.56%)

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

81.33
03:54 PM | 16 JUL 2024
4.23 (5.49%)

India Cements

323.05
03:55 PM | 16 JUL 2024
15.8 (5.14%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,246.00928.00
    Chennai
    75,099.00344.00
    Delhi
    74,806.00-460.00
    Kolkata
    75,466.00419.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue