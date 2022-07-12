Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman 'psychopath, killer with no empathy', says ex-Saudi spy2 min read . 08:41 PM IST
- Former Saudi Arabia spy said in an interview that crown prince Mohammed bin Salman is a ‘psychopath’ and a ‘killer’ who has no empathy
Former Saudi Arabia official described crown prince Mohammed bin Salman as a "psychopath" who has no empathy. He said this in a CBS News interview, just a few days ahead of United States President Joe Biden's scheduled visit to the kingdom.
Saad Aljabri, once the number two official in Saudi intelligence, said in the interview that Mohammed bin Salman has a gang of mercenaries, known as the "Tiger Squad", that carries out kidnappings and killings on the crown prince's orders.
"I am here to sound the alarm about a psychopath, killer, in the Middle East with infinite resources, who poses threat to his people, to the Americans and to the planet," Saad Aljabri said in the interview.
Stressing on the "psychopath", Saad Aljabri further described Mohammed bin Salman as "a psychopath with no empathy, doesn't feel emotion, never learned from his experience".
"And we have witnessed atrocities and crimes committed by this killer," the former Saudi Arabia spy said.
Saad Aljabri was a top adviser to Mohammed bin Nayef, the nephew of Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. In 2017, Mohammed bin Salman removed Nayef as the heir to the Saudi throne. Fearing for his life, Saad Aljabri left the country and then fled to Canada, where he's living in exile.
"This guy will not rest until he sees me dead," Saad Aljabri said.
Saad Aljabri said he received a tip from a friend in the Middle Eastern intelligence service that a hit squad was heading to Canada to find him, just days before Jamal Khashoggi's killing.
"And the warning I received [was,] 'Don't be in a proximity of any Saudi mission in Canada. Don't go to the consulate. Don't go to the embassy.' I said why? [They] said, 'They dismembered the guy, they kill him. You are on the top of the list?,'" Aljabri said.
On why would Mohammed bin Salman wanted him dead, Saad Aljabri said the crown prince fears him because he has information about his intent to kill then-King Abdullah, who died in 2015.
