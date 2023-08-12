CRPF jawan found dead in J&K's Pulwama; suicide suspected, investigation underway1 min read 12 Aug 2023, 12:15 PM IST
CRPF jawan found dead in J&K's Pulwama; apparent suicide, investigation underway.
A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was found dead in the early hours of Saturday at Chersoo village in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said as reported by news agency ANI.
The deceased has been identified as Ajay Kumar. He was of F 112 Batallion CRPF. As per the police, he was found dead in a pool of blood, on the intervening night of 11th and 12th August at around 1.55 am. As per the police, gunshots were heard near SAIL Chersoo.
According to officials, Sepoy Ajay Kumar was found dead near SAIL Chersoo in Awantipura after gunshots were heard at around 1:55 am.
"A jawan of F 112 Batallion CRPF, Constable/Sepoy Ajay Kumar was found dead in a pool of blood, on the intervening night of 11th and 12th August at around 1.55 am after gunshots were heard near SAIL Chersoo," police said. The police further added that the apparent cause of death is suicide. However, further investigation into the incident is underway.
Earlier on 31 July, an army jawan had committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials had said as reported by PTI. S Surendra had shot himself while on duty at an army camp in Baramulla town in north Kashmir, adding that he died due to the gunshot injuries. Prior to that, a police constable had shot himself with his service rifle in Rajbagh area of the city on the night of 30 July.
In a recent attack on Jawan, ne CRPF jawan was killed and another was injured in an encounter with CPI(Maoists) in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Friday, a senior police officer had said as reported by PTI. "Two CRPF jawans identified as Sushant Kumar and Munna sustained bullet injuries during the encounter. They were airlifted to Ranchi for better treatment. But Sushant succumbed to bullet injuries," he said.
(With inputs from ANI, PTI)
