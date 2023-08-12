Earlier on 31 July, an army jawan had committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials had said as reported by PTI. S Surendra had shot himself while on duty at an army camp in Baramulla town in north Kashmir, adding that he died due to the gunshot injuries. Prior to that, a police constable had shot himself with his service rifle in Rajbagh area of the city on the night of 30 July.