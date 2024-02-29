Crypto Mania Drives Record $520 Million Into BlackRock Bitcoin ETF in a Single Day
Add this eye-popping statistic to the list of superlatives driving crypto’s latest boom cycle: A record $520 million stampeded into BlackRock Inc.’s Bitcoin ETF in a single day.
(Bloomberg) -- Add this eye-popping statistic to the list of superlatives driving crypto’s latest boom cycle: A record $520 million stampeded into BlackRock Inc.’s Bitcoin ETF in a single day.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message