Crypto.com’s World Cup win overshadowed by FTX industry chaos

Because many sponsorship agreements are intended to last for years, some of them will stick around despite crypto’s malaise. But teams and leagues have scrambled to call off deals with FTX, whose co-founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, was arrested this week for allegedly misappropriating billions of customers’ funds. Meanwhile, by casting a cloud over the entire industry, FTX’s collapse is threatening a once-lucrative collaboration between professional sports and an industry that saw its fans as a major source of potential customers.