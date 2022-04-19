Cryptocurrency could be used for financing terror: FM Sitharaman raises alarm

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the biggest risk of cryptocurrency could be money laundering and its use for financing terror. "I think the biggest risk for all countries across the board will be the money laundering aspect and also the aspect of currency being used for financing terror,"Sitharaman said in her address at a seminar during the ongoing spring meet of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

