Cryptos’ deep connection with the Metaverse

The metaverse and cryptocurrency are linked by many technology developers and investors and will be a part of Web3, a decentralized internet managed by individual users rather than by large corporations
Web3, cryptocurrency, and the metaverse: What do these three things have in common, besides the fact that they are all current technological buzzwords?
Cryptocurrency and the metaverse are quite distinct from one another, yet as they grow, they can become increasingly dependent on one another.
The role of blockchain in the metaverse and cryptos
Let's begin with blockchain, a vital piece of technology that powers both cryptocurrencies and the metaverse.
Blockchain is a public digital ledger that stores transaction data
Peer-to-peer transactions using a blockchain network can eliminate middlemen (like a bank or IT company) from user interactions.
In addition to other benefits, this can save costs and expedite transaction times.
Digital versions of conventional fiat currencies are still used for online commerce.