Unlisted shares of Chennai Super Kings Cricket Ltd (CSK) have surged to a record as investors look to capitalize on a potential rerating of Indian Premier League (IPL) assets after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) commanded a combined $3.41 billion in back-to-back deals.
CSK unlisted shares hit record highs after rival teams' billion-dollar sales
SummaryRecord-breaking billion-dollar sales of the RCB and RR franchises have triggered a valuation re-rating across the IPL ecosystem. Consequently, investors are flocking to Chennai Super Kings' unlisted shares to capitalize on a price gap between existing market caps and new transaction benchmarks.
Unlisted shares of Chennai Super Kings Cricket Ltd (CSK) have surged to a record as investors look to capitalize on a potential rerating of Indian Premier League (IPL) assets after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) commanded a combined $3.41 billion in back-to-back deals.