CSK's ROAR 2026: AR Rahman joins MS Dhoni & Co at Chepauk; Where to watch, list of events & all you need to know

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) give the fans an evening to remember on Sunday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk as the five-time champions host their first-ever ROAR 2026 fan event - similar to Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Unbox event. Although CSK have started their pre-season camp a long before, the ROAR 2026 event will introduce the entire squad in front of a jampacked stadium.

The event will be graced by former stars Suresh Raina, Matthew Hayden, Murali Vijay, Subramanium Badrinath and Dwayne Bravo, who have contributed to the franchise's success over the years. Later in the evening AR Rahman and Sivakarthikeyan will entral the audience with their songs.

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The gates of the Chidambaram stadium for the event open at 2 PM IST.

CSK's ROAR 2026 - Full schedule The evening at Chepauk will be the one to remember for the fans.

4:30 PM IST: The CSK squad for IPL 2026, including latest signing Sanju Samson and talisman MS Dhoni, enter the field for a practice session, giving the fans a first proper glimpse of the players ahead of the new season.

5:30 PM IST: An hour later, the former stalwarts of CSK will take the centre stage, which includes the likes of Suresh Raina, Matthew Hayden, Murali Vijay, Subramanium Badrinath and Dwayne Bravo among others.

Notably, Hayden and Bravo are a part of Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively in IPL 2026. The former stars will compete in an exhibition match against the current CSK squad. The franchise will celebrate the journey of the former players for their contribution to CSK.

7 PM IST: AR Rahman takes the centre stage for a 90-minute musical performance at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The Oscar-winning director will own the final stretch of the evening. Tamil actor and layback singer Sivakarthikeyan is also to grace the event.

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Where to buy tickets for CSK's ROAR 2026 event? Tickets for CSK's ROAR 2026 went live on March 15. One can buy tickets for the event through CSK's official app and website (chennaisuperkings.com) and also at District App and District.in.

Where to watch CSK's ROAR 2026 event? Since this is a private event of the franchise CSK, the event is believed to be streamed live on CSK's official YouTube channel while parts of it will be shared on the franchise's official social media handles.

Complete squad of CSK for IPL 2026 Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), MS Dhoni (W), Sanju Samson, Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Shivam Dube, Urvil Patel (W), Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Noor Ahmad, Shreyas Gopal, Gurjapneet Singh, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma, Matthew Short, Aman Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Henry, Rahul Chahar, Zak Foulkes

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in