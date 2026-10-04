Cuba offers land to Indian firms for food production amid US blockade

New Delhi: With Cuba facing a severe food security crisis, Cuban Ambassador to India Juan Carlos Marsán Aguilera has proposed joint food production in Cuba, under which the country would provide land for Indian companies to grow rice, beans and sugarcane, with the produce also exported to other markets.

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Cubans are bearing the consequences of the US tightening its blockade of the country, Aguilera said in an interview, adding that oil supplies from Venezuela and Mexico have stopped, with no other country able to sell to Cuba. He said that while the infant mortality rate in Cuba before the US sanctions was 4 per 100 new births, it has exponentially increased to 10 per 100 new births, with people dying in the absence of proper medication and medical equipment amid the US sanctions.

“In the case of Cuba, in food production, if we don't have the financial capacity to buy all that we require from India, why don't we go for co-production? We offer the land in Cuba, and Indian companies can go to Cuba and produce in Cuba. We are talking about rice, beans, and sugarcane. We offer to Indian companies this possibility, go and produce there, and we can focus on export,” Aguilera said.

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US President Donald Trump passed an executive order in January 2026 stating that “the situation with respect to Cuba constitutes an unusual and extraordinary threat,” declaring it a national emergency and imposing additional tariffs on any country that “directly or indirectly sells or otherwise provides any oil to Cuba.” Trump has called Cuba an “absolute failed state” and declared that “freedom will be coming to Cuba”, in his 22 September speech at the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

India and Cuba share traditionally warm and friendly relations, dating back to India being among the first countries to recognize the Cuban government after the 1959 revolution and establishment of diplomatic relations in 1960. Bilateral trade between India and Cuba rose 31% to $24.31 million in 2025-26 from $18.46 million a year earlier, according to data from the ministry of commerce and industry.

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Aguilera said that Cuba is working very hard as a country to overcome this situation and is contacting companies across the world, including India, to participate in the Cuban economy that is undergoing an energy transition.

“We were more than 80% dependent on oil and fuel that we should import from abroad. And we are now more determined in order to be self-sufficient in energy. And the way for Cuba is renewable resources. We cannot depend anymore on oil, gas, or from abroad. Solar will be the main, I can say, source that we can use in Cuba. But also wind energy, hydro energy, and new energies, hydrogen and many others that India also has a new experience. So, we would like to connect more with India in this sector. We are opening this sector for foreign investments in our country,” said Aguilera.

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India and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean states (CELAC) countries, comprising 33 countries, recorded a trade value of $50 billion in 2025-26, according to a ministry of external affairs statement. India’s total trade with Latin America and the Caribbean region, comprising 43 countries, stood at $39.19 billion in 2024-25, according to the ministry of commerce and industry.

“Nowadays, we are producing 20%—21% of the demand for the total energy in Cuba through renewable resources, mainly solar. And we have the target by 2030 to reach 30%,” he added.

Cuba is a member of the International Solar Alliance (ISA), co-founded by India and France. Mint reported in August 2021 about India’s strategy of showcasing its green energy credentials abroad has gained traction, with state-run NTPC Ltd securing the project management consultancy (PMC) contract for setting up 900 megawatt (MW) solar projects under the aegis of the ISA

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“The problem is that they are strengthening this policy of blockade towards my country, imposing a collective punishment on our population. The people are suffering the consequences of this policy of blockade, sanctions. Blockade to oil supply to a country. How can you accept this? An island that depends on import of the fuel, the oil that is required for their normal functioning, to supply electricity to the population,” Aguilera said.

With a population of 10.94 million in 2025, Cuba consumed approximately 117,295 barrels of oil per day in 2024 and 15.81 TWh of electricity, according to World Bank and U.S. Energy Information Administration-linked energy data.

Experts say given India's track record, it’s a natural choice.

“India and Cuba are charting a new, long bilateral diplomatic relationship to collaborate on several emerging areas including energy. This would give a fresh impetus to the long-standing relationship between India and Cuba existing since the last several decades. The renewed thrust on energy is viewed in the context of the 'oil blockade' by the US leading to prolonged supply scarcity of electricity in Cuba,” said Gopal Sarangi, associate professor at TERI School of Advanced Studies.

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Sarangi also said that given India's track record of renewable energy technology development, such a collaborative approach would open up new avenues for both the countries.

The latest high-level Indian visit to Cuba was that of minister of state (MoS) for external affairs Pabitra Margherita in November last year.

“India could contribute not only through extension of technology support, but also through capacity building and institutional support to accelerate the energy transition in Cuba,” Sarangi said. “However, India's engagement requires careful crafting of diplomatic, financial and geopolitical architecture given the current economic and geopolitical tension encountered by Cuba. If structured well, this cooperation could augur well for India’s Global South diplomacy.”

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