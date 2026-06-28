Cube Highways kicks off roadshows for ₹5k crore IPO, eyes October launch

Cube Highways Trust, an Indian infrastructure investment trust backed by the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Mubadala Investment Co. has kicked off roadshows for its initial public offering (IPO), aiming for an October launch, according to two people familiar with the matter.

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"Volatility in the primary market is receding and there is a stable window for large-scale institutional fundraising," said an investment banker involved in the transaction, who asked not to be identified as the discussions are private. "Though the DRHP (draft red herring prospectus) was filed in March, it was important to wait out a few uncertain months."

Now, the company is reaching out to a select set of domestic and overseas institutions before a decision on pricing can be made, this person added.

The trust is seeking to raise ₹5,000 crore through the sale, which will be structured as an offer for sale by existing unitholders.

Also Read | Centre to accelerate EV charging infra on 74 key highway routes

A second person confirmed the development but said the timelines can contract or stretch out depending on the kind of demand the roadshows fetch.

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A representative for Cube Highways did not respond to requests for comment.

For context, IPO roadshows are a series of presentations conducted by company executives and underwriting investment bankers to market the offering to institutions, family offices and brokers. This helps them gauge demand among a large pool of investors before pricing it.

Mint had reported on 24 June how, days after the big-ticket IPOs of the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd and Jio Platforms Ltd were filed with the markets regulator, investment bankers were betting on a positive liquidity sentiment to launch roadshows for other private equity-backed IPO mandates.

Also Read | NHAI targets ₹35,000 crore from highway monetization in FY27

The listing plans follow a period of growth for the platform. Cube Highways listed its private ordinary units in April 2023 with anchor investments from British Columbia Investment Management Corp. and Mubadala. Currently, the trust has a market capitalization of around ₹20,400 crore, with a free float of units worth ₹11,972 crore.

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The infrastructure vehicle filed preliminary documents with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to convert from a privately listed infrastructure investment trust to a public trust. Unitholders planning to sell stakes include sponsor group entities Cube Highways and Infrastructure II, Cube Highways and Infrastructure III, Cube Mobility Investment, as well as Canadian infra major BCI and Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co., the draft prospectus showed.

As of September 2025, the trust managed an asset portfolio valued at ₹36,520 crore, spanning 27 highway and toll road projects across 12 Indian states. It implements the public-private partnership model in the country's highways sector in association with central and state governments.

Cube plans to add four road projects prior to the listing, bringing its network to 31 projects covering 9,811 lane kilometers.

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Also Read | Jio Platforms bucks a long-running IPO trend

The shift to a public structure is intended to expand the investor base. Under local rules, institutional participation from mutual funds and insurance firms in private trusts is restricted due to liquidity requirements. Transitioning to a public format allows these domestic funds to acquire stakes.

The capital markets activity comes amid fundraising in India's infrastructure sector. The government-backed Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust raised ₹6,000 crore through an offering earlier this year. Kotak Mahindra Capital Co, HDFC Bank, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets India Pvt, and JM Financial Ltd are advising on the transaction.

According to a joint report by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Crisil Intelligence on 18 March, India's InvITs have emerged as the dominant vehicle for highway asset monetisation, "with road InvIT assets under management projected to more than double in five years—from ₹2.46 lakh crore to ₹5.45 lakh crore by fiscal 2030."

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This bullishness stems from the central government's launch of the National Monetization Pipeline 2.0, which targets ₹16.7 trillion across 12 infrastructure sectors through fiscal 2030, with highways having a target of ₹4.14 trillion, making them the single largest sectoral allocation in the pipeline. Of this, ₹3.35 trillion is earmarked specifically for monetization through InvIT and TOT (toll operate transfer) structures, corresponding to 19,200 km of road assets.

About the Authors Agnidev Bhattacharya Agnidev is a business journalist with over two years of reporting experience tracking the intersection of capital, policy, and corporate strategy in I...Read More ✕ Agnidev Bhattacharya Agnidev is a business journalist with over two years of reporting experience tracking the intersection of capital, policy, and corporate strategy in India.



He joined Mint in December 2025, after a stint at NDTV Profit (erstwhile BQ Prime). At Mint, Agnidev focuses on the high-stakes world of the Indian capital market, specialising in mergers and acquisitions, burgeoning IPOs, and the investment banking industry.



Backed by a rigorous, data-driven approach, Agnidev frequently breaks news on the valuation cycles, deal pipelines and listing strategies of India’s most prominent companies. His reportage offers deep dives into the operational health of market leaders across the corporate landscape, providing readers with a clear-eyed view of institutional growth.



He has reported on major issues like India's derivatives frenzy, IPO froth, the competitive quick commerce industry, the real-money gaming ban, and has broken investigative stories related to scandals such as IndusInd Bank's accounting manipulation and the Gensol-BluSmart fiasco.



As a reporter, he brings stories that ultimately affect your stock market investments, and tries to bring clarity and brevity in a field that is often filled with jargon and noise. Sneha Shah Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financial capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspa...Read More ✕ Sneha Shah Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financial capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.