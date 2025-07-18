Cuddle, ‘oh look at these two’, then a cover up — How the Andy Byron viral moment at Coldplay concert unfolded

A cuddle, quickly followed by Chris Martin's ‘oh look at these two…’ and an immediate cover up — that is how Astronomer CEO Andy Byron's moment with his head of HR, Kristin Cabot, at a Coldplay concert, went viral.

Coldplay’s recent show in Massachusetts' Gilette Stadium is grabbing headlines—but not because of Chris Martin and the British rock band's energetic performance. While fans definitely went gaga over Coldplay's concert, it’s Andy Byron's unexpected ‘moment’ that’s gone viral, with clips flooding X, TikTok, and Instagram.

How the Coldplay scandal unfolded Initially, the so called “Kiss Cam" at Coldplay's concert featured another concert goer enjoying the performance. Within a flash, the camera focused on a man and a woman locked in a close embrace.

“Oh, look at these two. ... Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy,” Chris Martin said as the duo quickly shied away — Kristin Cabot covering her face in surprise, looking away from the camera's gaze.

The pair were later identified as Andy Byron, CEO of Astronomer, and Kristin Cabot, the company’s head of HR.

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron Netizens could not keep calm, with the Astronomer CEO's video spreading like wild fire across several social media platforms.

Andy Byron is the CEO of Astronomer, a $1.3 billion tech company that helps businesses manage their data. He took over the role in July 2023 and lives in New York with his wife Megan and their kids.

Andy Byron wife After the Astronomer CEO was caught canoodling with his employee, Andy Byron's wife wife Megan Kerrigan Byron a well-known teacher and mother of two, dropped “Byron” from her surname on various online profiles.

Byron's wife also deleted her Facebook page, Page six reported. The social media page contained several family photos but became inaccessible on Thursday morning.

Andy Byron a ‘toxic boss’? Many of Andy Byron’s ex-colleagues are happy he got exposed. According to a former team member, group chats are full of people laughing and enjoying the drama. They feel the 50-year-old ‘toxic’ boss deserved it.