CUET Result 2025 Live Updates: NTA to release University Entrance Test scorecard today at cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET Result 2025 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to announce the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2025) result today, July 4. On July 1, CUET UG 2025 final answer key was released and the CUET UG result will be declared on NTA CUET website — cuet.nta.nic.in, in some time.
Check CUET UG 2025 Result by following the steps mentioned below:
Step 1: Visit the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: Navigate to the CUET UG Result 2025 link on the homepage.
Step 3: The user will be directed to a new page where login details need to be entered.
Step 4: Check marks after clicking on submit.
Step 5: Download and save CUET UG 2025 Result scorecard, take a printout of the result and keep a hard copy for future reference.
Catch all CUET Result 2025 Live Updates here
Yes, the CUET 2025 final answer key was released on July 1. Over 13 lakh candidates await the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2025) results which are scheduled to be declared today.
No, the CUET Result 2025 has not been declared yet but will be released today, July 4. Keep tracking this blog for latest updates.
Common University Entrance Test also known as CUET UG is a national-level entrance exam conducted by NTA for admission to UG courses offered by participating institutes.
“Central University Entrance Test (CUET), for admission to different programmes of the participating Central Universities, will provide a single window opportunity to the students to seek admission in these participating Universities / Institute(s) across the country,” NTA's CUET website states. More than 13 lakh candidates appeared in the undergraduate entrance exam that will enable them to apply for admission to over 250 central, state, and private universities.
Results of Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses will be declared today for the exams that took place from May 13 to June 3. The final answer key was released on July 1.