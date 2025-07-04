CUET Result 2025 Live Updates: NTA to release University Entrance Test scorecard today at cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET Result 2025 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to announce the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2025) result today, July 4. On July 1, CUET UG 2025 final answer key was released and the CUET UG result will be declared on NTA CUET website — cuet.nta.nic.in, in some time.

How to check CUET UG 2025 Result

Check CUET UG 2025 Result by following the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the CUET UG Result 2025 link on the homepage.

Step 3: The user will be directed to a new page where login details need to be entered.

Step 4: Check marks after clicking on submit.

Step 5: Download and save CUET UG 2025 Result scorecard, take a printout of the result and keep a hard copy for future reference.

