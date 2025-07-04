Subscribe

CUET Result 2025 Live Updates: NTA to release University Entrance Test scorecard today at cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET Result 2025 Live Updates: The NTA will declare the Common University Entrance Test result today, July 4, on its official website. Stay tuned for latest updates and steps to check CUET scorecard.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated4 Jul 2025, 11:06 AM IST
CUET Result 2025 Live Updates: Candidates can check their CUET UG 2025 scores at the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.
CUET Result 2025 Live Updates: Candidates can check their CUET UG 2025 scores at the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.(Hindustan Times)

CUET Result 2025 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to announce the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2025) result today, July 4. On July 1, CUET UG 2025 final answer key was released and the CUET UG result will be declared on NTA CUET website — cuet.nta.nic.in, in some time.

How to check CUET UG 2025 Result

Check CUET UG 2025 Result by following the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the CUET UG Result 2025 link on the homepage.

Step 3: The user will be directed to a new page where login details need to be entered.

Step 4: Check marks after clicking on submit.

Step 5: Download and save CUET UG 2025 Result scorecard, take a printout of the result and keep a hard copy for future reference.

Catch all CUET Result 2025 Live Updates here

04 Jul 2025, 11:06 AM IST

CUET Result 2025 Live: Is CUET 2025 answer key released?

Yes, the CUET 2025 final answer key was released on July 1. Over 13 lakh candidates await the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2025) results which are scheduled to be declared today.

04 Jul 2025, 10:44 AM IST

CUET Result 2025 Live: Is CUET result 2025 declared?

No, the CUET Result 2025 has not been declared yet but will be released today, July 4. Keep tracking this blog for latest updates.

04 Jul 2025, 10:31 AM IST

CUET Result 2025 Live: Over 13 lakh candidates await results

Common University Entrance Test also known as CUET UG is a national-level entrance exam conducted by NTA for admission to UG courses offered by participating institutes.

“Central University Entrance Test (CUET), for admission to different programmes of the participating Central Universities, will provide a single window opportunity to the students to seek admission in these participating Universities / Institute(s) across the country,” NTA's CUET website states. More than 13 lakh candidates appeared in the undergraduate entrance exam that will enable them to apply for admission to over 250 central, state, and private universities.

04 Jul 2025, 10:19 AM IST

CUET Result 2025 Live: After final answer key, result is awaited

Results of Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses will be declared today for the exams that took place from May 13 to June 3. The final answer key was released on July 1.

