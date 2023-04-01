The National Testing Agency (NTA) will start the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2023 application correction from today i.e. 1 April 2023, University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Mamdila Jagadesh Kumar said. Candidates who registered CUET-UG are advised to visit cuet.samarth.ac.in and verify their particulars.

The chairman added that the duration for the correction will be from starting from 1 April and will close on 3 April at 11.50 pm.

Announcing it on Twitter, he stated, "NTA will provide an opportunity to make corrections in the particulars of the respective Application Forms of CUET (UG). Duration for Correction in Particulars is 01 April to 03 April 2023 (Up to 11:50 pm)".

The CUET UG 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted from 12-31 May. The announcement date for the City of Examination can be available on 30 April 2023.

The UGC in March last year announced that undergraduate admissions will be conducted in all central universities through a common entrance test and not based on class 12 marks. The undergraduate (UG) admission process in universities will be completed by July and the new academic session can begin on 1 August.

The CUET (UG) - 2023 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The debut edition of the CUET-UG was conducted in July last year and was marred by glitches, prompting the National Testing Agency (NTA) to cancel the exam at multiple centres. While several students were informed about cancellation a night before the exam, many of them got to know about it after reaching the centres.

Meanwhile, at least 168 universities have opted for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for the undergraduate admission process so far, according to officials. These 168 universities include 44 central universities and 31 state universities such as Barkatullah University, Bhopal, Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics, Karnataka, Cotton University, Guwahati, and Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Last year, only 90 universities accepted CUET for admission to UG courses. More universities are expected to select the test for admissions this year.