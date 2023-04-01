CUET UG 2023 application correction window to open from 1 April. Details here2 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2023, 05:36 AM IST
The CUET UG 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted from 12-31 May.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will start the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2023 application correction from today i.e. 1 April 2023, University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Mamdila Jagadesh Kumar said. Candidates who registered CUET-UG are advised to visit cuet.samarth.ac.in and verify their particulars.
