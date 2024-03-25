CUET UG 2024: Online application portal closes tomorrow; Here’s how to apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close its portal for online registration for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate or CUET UG 2024 on Tuesday, March 26. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Candidates can apply for the CUET UG 2024 exam at the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/ until the official deadline.

The link to registration-cum-application window and the fee payment window of the undergraduate examinations will be disabled after 11:50 pm on March 26.

Also read: 202 higher educational institutes to use CUET-UG scores this year, says UGC chief From March 28, the NTA will provide a two-day correction window. The correction window link will activate at 11.50 pm on Thursday. The CUET 2024 exam admit card or city information slip will tentatively be released on April 30 and later. The NTA in its official notice informed that the CUET exam will conducted across 380 cities including 26 cities outside India.

The NTA circular further stated, “Under no circumstances, candidates will be allowed to fill more than one Application Form. Strict action will be taken, even at a later stage, against such candidates who have filled more than one Application Form."

Moreover, the entrance test is tentatively scheduled between May 15 and May 31. Meanwhile, the results are expected to be declared on June 30.

Let's have a look at the steps to apply for CUET UG 2024 exam:

Step 1: Visit the CUET UG 2024 exam official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/.

Step 2: Click on the CUET UG 2024 application form link.

Step 3: Click on the new candidate registration page.

Step 4: Register yourself to process further.

Step 5: Log in using credentials and fill out the application form.

Step 6: Upload the required documents and make payment of the application fee.

Step 7: Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Step 8: Take a printout of the confirmation page and acknowledgment slip for future reference.

The CUET UG is a centralised entrance exam conducted by NTA every year that enables students to apply for admission to all the central universities, as well as to many other participating institutions in the country.

Also read: CUET UG 2024: No change in exam schedule in view of Lok Sabha elections, says UGC chief Earlier this week, University Grants Commission Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said that approximately 202 higher educational institutes including 46 Central Universities have already registered for using CUET-UG 2024 scores for admission to UG programmes.

The UGC chairman in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) stated, "So far, 46 Central Universities, 32 State Universities, 20 Deemed-to-be-Universities, 98 Private Universities and 6 Government Institutions have registered for using CUET-UG scores for their admission in UG programmes. More are joining...."

