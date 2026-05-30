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CUET-UG timings changed after technical glitch causes delays at some centres: NTA

The issue has since been resolved and the examination is being conducted with full compensatory time so that no candidate is disadvantaged, NTA said.

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Updated30 May 2026, 01:57 PM IST
Representative Image: Students arrive to appear for the Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate admissions (CUET) at an examination center in Delhi.
Representative Image: Students arrive to appear for the Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate admissions (CUET) at an examination center in Delhi.(Hindustan Times)
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The CUET-UG 2026 for admissions into undergraduate degree programmes across India was delayed at some centres on Saturday due to a technical glitch, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said.

The issue has since been resolved and the examination is being conducted with full compensatory time so that no candidate is disadvantaged, NTA said in a post on social media platform X. It said:

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“TCS has reported that a technical glitch at their end delayed the commencement of CUET UG 2026 at some centres on Saturday. The issue has since been resolved, and the exam is being conducted with full compensatory time so that no candidate is disadvantaged.”

Timings changed

"Afternoon session timing (revised): Reporting/entry from 2:30 pm; examination begins at 4:00 pm instead of 3:00 pm," the exam-conducting body added.

Morning session candidates are being given the full duration of the paper and are allowed to exit only after completion of the test.

"NTA sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to students and parents," the agency said.

The NTA has also provided a helpline number – 91-11-40759000 – and email support – cuet-ug@nta.ac.in – for assistance.

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Introduced in 2022, the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate, or CUET-UG, is a standardised, national-level entrance exam conducted by the NTA for admissions into undergraduate degree programmes across central, state, and select private universities.

Replacing multiple entrance tests, CUET-UG aims to provide a uniform assessment platform. It evaluates candidates on language skills, domain-specific subjects, and general aptitude, aligning with the National Education Policy 2020 to promote inclusivity and equal opportunities.

— With inputs from PTI

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