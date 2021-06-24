CX partners backed Veeda Clinical raises $16 mn from Sabre partners, others

CX partners backed Veeda Clinical Research on Thursday raised $16 million led by private equity fund Sabre Partners and others.

The other distinguished high net-worth individuals include Pranab Mody of JB Chemicals, Havells India family office, Nikhil Vora founder of Sixth Sense Ventures and Arjun Bhartia of Jubilant, among others.

“Sabre Partners and the other distinguished investors have chosen to partner with us in realizing our vision of being the preferred research partner offering a broad range of drug development, pre-clinical and clinical research services to our global innovator, generic and biopharma clients and will continue to invest in developing our delivery capabilities, to be increasingly relevant to our clients objectives," said Ajay Tandon, managing director, Veeda.

Veeda Clinical is proposing, subject to the receipt of requisite approvals, market conditions and other considerations, for an initial public offering and is in the process of filing a draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

In March, Veeda Clinical Research, acquired a significant minority stake in Bengaluru-based pre-clinical research firm Bioneeds India Pvt. Ltd.

Ahmedabad headquartered Veeda Clinical is one of the largest independent full service clinical research organizations offering a range of early and late phase bioequivalence studies and clinical trials to generic and innovator pharmaceutical players and has successfully completed several regulatory inspections ’s and are approved by USFDA, UK MHRA, ANVISA (Brazil) and WHO.

