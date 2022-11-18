Cyber attack on CDSL

Cyber attack on CDSL1 min read . 18 Nov 2022
A cyber attack on a few of CDSL's internal machines was discovered today, causing settlement operations to be delayed
MUMBAI :Central Depository Services (India) Ltd or CDSL detected a cyber attack on a few of its internal machines today, delaying settlement activities .
A depository hold the shares of investors in dematerialised form.
The company added that there was no prima facie compromise of investor data .
“Earlier today (Friday, November 18, 2022), Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL’s) detected malware in few of its internal machines," it informed the stock exchanges .
“As a matter of abundant caution, the Company immediately isolated the machines and disconnected itself from other constituents of the capital market.As per initial findings, there is no reason to believe that any confidential information or the investor data has been compromised."
The CDSL team reported the incident to the relevant authorities and is working with its cyber security advisors to analyse the impact.
Resolution of the incident is in process, subsequent to which settlement activities would be completed.
