Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / Cyber attack on CDSL

Cyber attack on CDSL

1 min read . 18 Nov 2022Ram Sahgal
Central Depository Services (India) Ltd

A cyber attack on a few of CDSL's internal machines was discovered today, causing settlement operations to be delayed

MUMBAI :Central Depository Services (India) Ltd or CDSL detected a cyber attack on a few of its internal machines today, delaying settlement activities .

MUMBAI :Central Depository Services (India) Ltd or CDSL detected a cyber attack on a few of its internal machines today, delaying settlement activities .

A depository hold the shares of investors in dematerialised form.

A depository hold the shares of investors in dematerialised form.

The company added that there was no prima facie compromise of investor data .

The company added that there was no prima facie compromise of investor data .

“Earlier today (Friday, November 18, 2022), Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL’s) detected malware in few of its internal machines," it informed the stock exchanges .

“Earlier today (Friday, November 18, 2022), Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL’s) detected malware in few of its internal machines," it informed the stock exchanges .

“As a matter of abundant caution, the Company immediately isolated the machines and disconnected itself from other constituents of the capital market.As per initial findings, there is no reason to believe that any confidential information or the investor data has been compromised."

“As a matter of abundant caution, the Company immediately isolated the machines and disconnected itself from other constituents of the capital market.As per initial findings, there is no reason to believe that any confidential information or the investor data has been compromised."

The CDSL team reported the incident to the relevant authorities and is working with its cyber security advisors to analyse the impact.

The CDSL team reported the incident to the relevant authorities and is working with its cyber security advisors to analyse the impact.

Resolution of the incident is in process, subsequent to which settlement activities would be completed.

Resolution of the incident is in process, subsequent to which settlement activities would be completed.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP