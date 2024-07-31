Cybersecurity Firm Tenable Is Exploring a Potential Sale

Tenable Holdings Inc. is exploring options including a potential sale after receiving takeover interest, according to people familiar with the matter, as dealmaking in the cybersecurity sector heats up.

Bloomberg
Published31 Jul 2024, 12:11 AM IST
Cybersecurity Firm Tenable Is Exploring a Potential Sale
Cybersecurity Firm Tenable Is Exploring a Potential Sale

(Bloomberg) -- Tenable Holdings Inc. is exploring options including a potential sale after receiving takeover interest, according to people familiar with the matter, as dealmaking in the cybersecurity sector heats up.

The Columbia, Maryland-based security software company is working with advisers, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. 

Shares in Tenable rose as much as 14% on Tuesday, their biggest intraday gain since October 2022. The stock was up 8.4% at 2:10 p.m. in New York, giving the company a market value of about $5.6 billion.

The company could interest both private equity firms and strategic buyers, the people said. Deliberations are still in the early stages and there’s no certainty they’ll lead to a transaction, they said. 

A representative for Tenable declined to comment.

A so-called exposure management company, Tenable helps more than 44,000 enterprises to understand and reduce cyber risk. Its Tenable One platform offers cybersecurity teams a unified view of all assets to better manage application, cloud and identity vulnerabilities.

The broad cybersecurity sector has been thrust into the spotlight in recent weeks after threat intelligence and response player Crowdstrike Holdings Inc. issued a defective update to its software that took millions of Microsoft Corp. Windows devices offline globally. Crowdstrike shares have lost about a third of their value since the outage.

Israeli cybersecurity startup Wiz Inc., which connects with storage providers like Microsoft Azure to scan for threats in the cloud, earlier this month turned down a takeover bid of as much as $23 billion from Alphabet Inc.’s Google. Wiz Chief Executive Officer Assaf Rappaport said the company would instead target an initial public offering.

(Updates shares in third paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:31 Jul 2024, 12:11 AM IST
HomeNewsCybersecurity Firm Tenable Is Exploring a Potential Sale

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation

    183.00
    03:56 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    2.8 (1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics

    318.00
    03:59 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    -3.35 (-1.04%)

    Tata Steel

    164.05
    03:46 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    1.2 (0.74%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    348.50
    03:58 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    10.7 (3.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Fine Organic Industries

    5,875.45
    03:47 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    522.2 (9.75%)

    Computer Age Management Services

    4,692.20
    03:51 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    409.8 (9.57%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures

    200.00
    03:57 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    17.1 (9.35%)

    Kansai Nerolac Paints

    304.85
    03:44 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    23.35 (8.29%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,864.001,030.00
      Chennai
      70,451.001,094.00
      Delhi
      69,970.00-409.00
      Kolkata
      70,933.001,303.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue