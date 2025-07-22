Cybertrucks, robots and grilled cheese: Elon Musk opens Tesla Diner to the public

After years of speculation and a soft launch over the weekend, Elon Musk’s much-hyped Tesla Diner and Drive-In officially opened its doors to the public late Monday, reported NBC News.

Notably, the eager fans who began queueing as early as sunrise.

Located at the site of a former Shakey’s Pizza on Santa Monica Boulevard, the retro-futuristic diner attracted a sizeable crowd of Tesla enthusiasts from across California, many of whom waited patiently for hours in the heat with no clear communication about the opening time, added the publication.

Reportedly, the two-storey establishment combines a traditional American diner with Tesla-branded features, including charging stations, an Optimus humanoid robot serving popcorn, and a rooftop drive-in theatre playing vintage shows such as The Jetsons. Inside, customers were welcomed by servers on roller skates offering ice cream samples.

The menu, reportedly designed by Los Angeles chef Eric Greenspan, features diner-style staples like grilled cheese, fried chicken and waffles, and tuna melts, alongside Tesla-themed items such as the "Tesla Burger" with "Electric Sauce". Prices range from $4 for sides to $15 for main dishes.

Despite the lack of formal announcements regarding the opening time, fans remained in good spirits. Some shared donuts with fellow diners, others brought lawn chairs and struck up conversations about different Tesla models. Several arrived in Cybertrucks and other Tesla vehicles, hoping to utilise the new Supercharger stations, which remained inaccessible throughout the wait.

One San Diego-based visitor, Tracy Kuss, said she arrived at 8 a.m. but was concerned about her battery running low after several hours of waiting, the report mentioned. “I need to be the first to charge,” she joked. Another couple, YouTuber ‘Everyday Chris’ and his wife Janice, had been on-site since 5:30 a.m., hoping to see the robot and try out the space-themed bathrooms that had appeared in viral videos over the weekend.

According to the report, the opening drew several prominent names from Tesla’s social media circles, including influencers with large followings on X. A Cybertruck covered in Dogecoin-inspired graphics was also spotted near the entrance, drawing attention from passersby.

While the event served as a showcase of brand loyalty among die-hard fans, Musk’s continued visibility in politics and business has also stirred controversy. One local demonstrator carried a sign reading, “Elon Musk save America from evil Trump and his puppets”, referring to Musk’s previous political alignment with the former US President, which has since soured. Musk’s brief tenure in government through the Department of Government Efficiency drew backlash after budget cuts negatively affected Tesla’s stock earlier this year.