10th May: Gale wind speed reaching 85-95 kmph gusting to 105 kmph is likely to prevail around the system center over Westcentral Bay of Bengal. It would gradually decrease becoming 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph over Westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal. Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely along and off north Andhra Pradesh coast.