Cyclone Asani hits parts of Bengal: IMD issues extremely heavy rainfall warning in these states2 min read . 03:06 PM IST
- IMD, which is tracking the storm, said the storm will reach close to the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast by Tuesday.
Cyclone Asani has intensified into a ‘severe cyclone’ on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said adding, “and, under its influence, some parts of Bengal received extremely heavy rainfall today." IMD, which is tracking the storm, said the storm will reach close to the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast by Tuesday.
Though it is unlikely to make landfall, the weather agency said it would pass through coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh-Odisha in the next two days.
9 th May: Under the influence of the cyclonic storm, tainfall at a few places is very likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh.
10th May: Light to moderate rainfall at a few places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh and heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over coastal Odisha from 10th evening.
11th May: Light to moderate rainfall at a few places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over coastal areas of north Andhra Pradesh and heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over coastal Odisha & adjoining coastal West Bengal.
12th May: Light to moderate rainfall likely at a few places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over coastal areas of Odisha and West Bengal.
9th May: Gale wind, speed reaching 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph prevailing over Westcentral and adjoining South Bay of Bengal. It would gradually decrease becoming 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph over Westcentral Bay of Bengal.
10th May: Gale wind speed reaching 85-95 kmph gusting to 105 kmph is likely to prevail around the system center over Westcentral Bay of Bengal. It would gradually decrease becoming 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph over Westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal. Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely along and off north Andhra Pradesh coast.
11th May: Gale wind speed reaching 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph is likely to prevail over Westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal. It would gradually decrease becoming 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph over northwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal. Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely along and off north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining Odisha coasts.
12th May: Gale wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph is likely to prevail over northwest Bay of Bengal. It would gradually decrease becoming 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph from evening.
Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely along and off Odisha coast.
Isolated heavy falls very likely over Arunachal Pradesh & Assam-Meghalaya during 10th-13th and over Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura during 09th-13th May. Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Assam-Meghalaya during 11th-13th May.
