Issuing a warning for Cyclone Asani, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, yesterday’s well-marked low-pressure area concentrated into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south the Andaman Sea. It is likely to move nearly northwards along & off Andaman & Nicobar Islands, intensify into a deep depression during the next 24 hours, and into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 12 hours. Under its influence, Andaman and Nicobar islands are likely to witness extremely heavy rains, strong winds for the next 2 days. Meanwhile, people living in these areas have been evacuated and fishermen have been advised not to venture out.

