This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
People living in coastal areas of Andaman and Nicobar Islands were evacuated to safety as the archipelago experienced heavy rain and strong winds due to Cyclone Asani on Sunday, IMD said.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Issuing a warning for Cyclone Asani, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, yesterday’s well-marked low-pressure area concentrated into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south the Andaman Sea. It is likely to move nearly northwards along & off Andaman & Nicobar Islands, intensify into a deep depression during the next 24 hours, and into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 12 hours. Under its influence, Andaman and Nicobar islands are likely to witness extremely heavy rains, strong winds for the next 2 days. Meanwhile, people living in these areas have been evacuated and fishermen have been advised not to venture out.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Issuing a warning for Cyclone Asani, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, yesterday’s well-marked low-pressure area concentrated into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south the Andaman Sea. It is likely to move nearly northwards along & off Andaman & Nicobar Islands, intensify into a deep depression during the next 24 hours, and into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 12 hours. Under its influence, Andaman and Nicobar islands are likely to witness extremely heavy rains, strong winds for the next 2 days. Meanwhile, people living in these areas have been evacuated and fishermen have been advised not to venture out.
Rainfall warning:
Rainfall warning:
20th March: Light to moderate rainfall/thundershower at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and isolated extremely heavy rainfall are very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
20th March: Light to moderate rainfall/thundershower at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and isolated extremely heavy rainfall are very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
21st March: Light to moderate rainfall/thundershower at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and isolated extremely heavy rainfall are very likely over the north Andaman Islands. Light to moderate rainfall at a few places is likely over Nicobar Islands.
21st March: Light to moderate rainfall/thundershower at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and isolated extremely heavy rainfall are very likely over the north Andaman Islands. Light to moderate rainfall at a few places is likely over Nicobar Islands.
(ii) Wind warning:
(ii) Wind warning:
20th March: Squally winds speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph are very likely to prevail over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andaman Sea and adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal which would gradually increase to 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph from afternoon of 20th March.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
20th March: Squally winds speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph are very likely to prevail over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andaman Sea and adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal which would gradually increase to 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph from afternoon of 20th March.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
21st March: Squally winds speed reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph are very likely to prevail over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, east-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal from 21st early morning. It would gradually increase becoming Gale winds speed reaching 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph over the region from evening of 21st March.
21st March: Squally winds speed reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph are very likely to prevail over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, east-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal from 21st early morning. It would gradually increase becoming Gale winds speed reaching 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph over the region from evening of 21st March.
22nd March: Gale winds speed reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph very likely to prevail over the eastcentral Bay of Bengal and along & off Myanmar coast and gradually reduce and becoming squally winds speed reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph over the same region from 22nd evening. Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail over north Andaman Islands, north Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal, northeast Bay of Bengal and along & off southeast Bangladesh coast.
22nd March: Gale winds speed reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph very likely to prevail over the eastcentral Bay of Bengal and along & off Myanmar coast and gradually reduce and becoming squally winds speed reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph over the same region from 22nd evening. Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail over north Andaman Islands, north Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal, northeast Bay of Bengal and along & off southeast Bangladesh coast.