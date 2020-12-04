Cyclone Burevi: All schools to remain closed in Puducherry today due to rains

Cyclone Burevi: All schools to remain closed in Puducherry today due to rains1 min read . 06:33 AM IST
The government and private schools in Puducherry will remain closed on Friday due to continuous rains triggered by Cyclone Burevi, as per an official order.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there will be heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Puducherry on December 3 and 4.
The cyclonic storm 'Burevi' over north Sri Lanka moved west-northwestwards and centered over Gulf of Mannar, which is about 40 km west-northwest of Mannar, 40 km east-southeast of Pamban (India) and 260 km east-northeast of Kanniyakumari, the IMD said. The associated wind speed is about 70-80 gusting to 90 kmph.Burevi would move nearly westwards across Pamban area and it would then move west-southwestwards and cross south Tamil Nadu coast between Pamban and Kanniyakumari during December 3 night and December 4 early morning as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 70-80 gusting to 90 kmph, the weather department said.
