Cyclone Burevi: All schools to remain closed in Puducherry today due to rains

The cyclonic storm 'Burevi' over north Sri Lanka moved west-northwestwards and centered over Gulf of Mannar, which is about 40 km west-northwest of Mannar, 40 km east-southeast of Pamban (India) and 260 km east-northeast of Kanniyakumari, the IMD said. The associated wind speed is about 70-80 gusting to 90 kmph.Burevi would move nearly westwards across Pamban area and it would then move west-southwestwards and cross south Tamil Nadu coast between Pamban and Kanniyakumari during December 3 night and December 4 early morning as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 70-80 gusting to 90 kmph, the weather department said.