Cyclone Dana: Air India, Akasa cancel flights to and from Kolkata; IndiGo issues advisory

  • Cyclone Dana has led to flight cancellations in Kolkata from October 24 evening to October 25 morning. Airlines, including IndiGo and Air India, recommend checking flight status and planning travel routes due to anticipated severe weather conditions.

Riya R Alex
Updated23 Oct 2024, 10:43 PM IST
Cyclone Dana: Air India and Akasa Air have cancelled several flights to and from Kolkata.
Cyclone Dana: Air India and Akasa Air have cancelled several flights to and from Kolkata.(Photo: Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)

Cyclone Dana: In view of a cyclonic storm that could hit coastal areas of West Bengal and Odisha, Air India and Akasa Air on Wednesday announced cancellation of flights to and from Kolkata.

The flights will remain cancelled from 6 pm on October 24 to 9 am on October 25.

"Kolkata airport will remain closed from 1800 IST dated 24th Oct 2024 till 0900 IST dated 25th Oct 2024 due to severe cyclone conditions. All Air India flights to and from Kolkata are cancelled during this period," said Air India in a tweet.

 

Air India also shared a link to check if a flight has been rescheduled. "Please click here https://airindia.com/in/en/manage/self-reaccomodation.html to select an alternate option. For assistance with cancelled flights, please call our 24/7 Contact Centre at 01169329333 / 01169329999," added Air India.

 

Meanwhile, authorities of the Kolkata airport have started preparations to tackle any situation arising out of a possible cyclonic storm.

“In view of Cyclone DANA's impact on the coastal region of West Bengal, including Kolkata, it has been decided to suspend the flight operations from 1800 IST on 24.10.2024 to 0900 IST on 25.10.2024 due to predicted heavy winds and heavy to very heavy rainfall at Kolkata,” the official handle of Kolkata airport posted on X.

Meanwhile, Akasa Air also said that flights have been cancelled for the said period.

"With severe weather conditions expected on account of Cyclone Dana, Kolkata Airport will remain closed from 1800 hrs on 24th Oct 2024 to 0900 hrs on 25th Oct 2024. Due to this, all our flights on 24thOct and certain flights on 25th Oct to and from Kolkata have been cancelled. Please check your flight status here: http://bit.ly/qpfltsts," said Akasa Air in a post on X.

IndiGo, too, has warned flyers regarding possible changes in flight schedule and the impact on flights due to Cyclone Dana.

#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to heavy rains and thunderstorms predicted for the 24th and 25th of Oct, flights to/from #Kolkata & #Bhubaneshwar may be impacted. We kindly request you to stay updated on your flight status via https://bit.ly/3DNYJqj," IndiGo posted on X.

 

Additionally, IndiGo has assured its customers of refunds in case of flight cancellations and has advised travellers to plan their trips to airports in advance as many roads remain waterlogged.

 

“In case of cancellations, please explore https://bit.ly/3ARdrd8 to seamlessly opt for a refund or book an alternate flight. Additionally, as you may find waterlogged roads en route the airport, please plan your journey accordingly. Safe travels!” it added.

First Published:23 Oct 2024, 10:43 PM IST
Business NewsNewsCyclone Dana: Air India, Akasa cancel flights to and from Kolkata; IndiGo issues advisory

