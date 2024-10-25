Cyclone Dana: ASHA worker wins hearts by carrying elderly woman on back; Netizens hail ‘nari shakti’ | Watch viral video

Cyclone Dana: ASHA worker Sibani Mandal emerged as a ray of hope for an elderly woman by carrying her on her back. The viral video earned immense appreciation on social media.

Published25 Oct 2024, 02:24 PM IST
Cyclone Dana update: In a heartwarming story from Odhisha, where tropical Cyclone Dana made landfall early Friday morning, an ASHA worker's act of courage has captured social media attention. 

Braving strong winds and navigating a muddy path, sari-clad Sibani Mondal carried an elderly woman from Khasmunda village, Rajnagar Block in Kendrapara district, Odisha, to a cyclone shelter on her back, ensuring the aged woman’s safety.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) of Odisha shared the video on X, praising Sibani’s dedication to her community.

“Hats off to our #Narishakti! ASHA worker Sibani Mandal from Khasmunda village of Rajnagar Block in #Kendrapara,#Odisha evacuated an elderly woman, carrying on her shoulder to a #Cyclone shelter [sic],” read PIB's post, which quickly went viral with over 45,000 views and 145 shares.

‘Bless her family…’

Several netizens praised the moment as a “true form” of women's empowerment and hailed it as “Nari shakti.”

“This is called Nari Shakti,” commented one user, while another user mentioned that Sibani Mandal must be awarded. “Congratulations and best wishes, bless her honourable family,” a third user wrote on X.

Cyclone Dana: ASHA workers—a ray of hope

ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist), which translates to ‘hope’ in Hindi, is a community of health workers in India who act as a bridge between communities and the healthcare system. They provide maternal care and immunisation for children against vaccine-preventable diseases, tuberculosis, neglected tropical diseases, communicable disease prevention and control, and core areas of health promotion for nutrition, sanitation, and healthy living.

ASHAs undergo a selection process and are usually women between the ages of 25 and 45 who are literate and preferably have a 10th-standard education, stated the National Health Mission.

In 2022, the WHO's 75th World Health Assembly recognised over a million ASHA workers for their crucial role in connecting the community with the health system to ensure primary health care services.

