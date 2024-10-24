Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Cyclone Dana: Flight operations suspended, several trains cancelled; IMD issues red alert | 10 points

Cyclone Dana: Flight operations suspended, several trains cancelled; IMD issues red alert | 10 points

Livemint

  • Cyclone Dana: Cyclone Dana has formed in the Bay of Bengal and is approaching the Odisha-Bengal coast, expected to land between Bhitarkanika park and Dhamra port on October 25. A red alert for heavy rain is issued for Odisha and Bengal on October 24 and 25.

Cyclone Dana: Many trains, flights cancelled; over 10 lakh evacuated as West Bengal, Odisha brace for impact

Cyclone Dana update: The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal has transformed into a cyclonic storm named Dana and is heading towards the Odisha-Bengal coast. The storm is expected to make a landfall between Bhitarkanika park and Dhamra port on October 25, Friday.

Cyclone Dana Live Updates

Here are 10 points to know

IMD issues red alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rain in Odisha and Bengal on October 24 and 25. As per IMD forecast, heavy to very heavy rains in few places with extremely heavy rains at isolated places over Baleswar, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsingpur Kendujhar, Jajpur, Cuttack and Dhenkanal, Khorda and Puri districts of Odisha on October 24 and 25.

Flight operations suspended

The Kolkata international airport will suspend all flight operations for about 15 hours starting from 6:00 pm today till 9:00 am on Friday. In addition to this, Bhubaneshwar airport will also shut flight operations for 16 hours starting 5:00 pm today till 9:00 am on October 25.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.