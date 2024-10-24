Cyclone Dana update: The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal has transformed into a cyclonic storm named Dana and is heading towards the Odisha-Bengal coast. The storm is expected to make a landfall between Bhitarkanika park and Dhamra port on October 25, Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cyclone Dana Live Updates Here are 10 points to know IMD issues red alert The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rain in Odisha and Bengal on October 24 and 25. As per IMD forecast, heavy to very heavy rains in few places with extremely heavy rains at isolated places over Baleswar, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsingpur Kendujhar, Jajpur, Cuttack and Dhenkanal, Khorda and Puri districts of Odisha on October 24 and 25.

Flight operations suspended The Kolkata international airport will suspend all flight operations for about 15 hours starting from 6:00 pm today till 9:00 am on Friday. In addition to this, Bhubaneshwar airport will also shut flight operations for 16 hours starting 5:00 pm today till 9:00 am on October 25. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}