Cyclone Dana hits Odisha coast, uproots trees, blocks roads; heavy rains and winds batter Bengal: 10 points

  • Cyclone Dana is likely to move nearly West-Northwestwards across north Odisha and weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm by forenoon. Flash floods are likely in several Odisha districts

Livemint
Updated25 Oct 2024, 06:46 AM IST
Cyclone Dana: In the early hours of Friday, Odisha experienced strong winds at a speed of 100-110 Kmph gusting to 120 kmph
Cyclone Dana: In the early hours of Friday, Odisha experienced strong winds at a speed of 100-110 Kmph gusting to 120 kmph(ANI)

Heavy rains and gusty winds lash West Bengal as the process of landfall of Cyclone Dana on the Odisha coast began on Thursday midnight. The severe cyclonic storm is likely to weaken gradually in the early hours of Friday, October 25. During the landfall process, several trees were uprooted due to gusty winds and heavy incessant rains in the Bhadrak district of Odisha, resulting in the blocking of the roads.

CYCLONE DANA MAKES LANDFALL: 10 POINTS

  1. In the early hours of Friday, Odisha experienced strong winds at a speed of 100-110 Kmph gusting to 120 kmph, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
  2. Around 4:30 am on Friday, the severe cyclonic storm "Dana" moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph and lay centred over north coastal Odisha, about 15 km north of Dhamara and 30 km north-northwest of Habalikhati nature camp (Bhitarkanika).
  3. Cyclone Dana is likely to move nearly West-Northwestwards across north Odisha and weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm by forenoon.
  4. Heavy rain and gusty winds were witnessed in Odisha's Bhadrak as the landfall of Cyclone Dana commenced.
  5. Odisha Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja said that six lakh people were evacuated and moved to cyclone shelters. “More than 6 lakh people have been evacuated and moved to cyclone shelters where cooked food is being provided... Electricity has been switched off, telecommunications have also been shut down till tomorrow,” he said. From Asna to Sitrang, know about the last 5 cyclones that hit India
  6. IMD has also predicted flash floods in 16 districts due to cyclone-induced heavy rainfall in Odisha. The IMD, in its latest forecast this evening, said that low to moderate flash floods are likely in watershed areas in the state in the next 24 hours.
  7. The districts likely to witness flash floods are: Angul, Balasore, Boudh, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Khurda, Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh and Puri.
  8. Heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds battered West Bengal as Cyclone Dana made a landfall on Odisha coast.
  9. In anticipation of a severe cyclonic storm making an impact on the coastal regions of West Bengal, flight operations at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport were suspended from 6:00 pm on Thursday, October 24, to 9:00 am on Friday, October 25.
  10. The Bengal government evacuated 1,59,837 people and shifted 83,537 people to relief camps in view of the Cyclone Dana making a landfall.

(With agency inputs)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Oct 2024, 06:46 AM IST
Business NewsNewsCyclone Dana hits Odisha coast, uproots trees, blocks roads; heavy rains and winds batter Bengal: 10 points

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.00
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    0.2 (0.13%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    271.40
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    2.75 (1.02%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    124.25
    03:59 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    0.65 (0.53%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    321.35
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -1.75 (-0.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    VIP Industries share price

    471.90
    03:55 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -37.1 (-7.29%)

    Dr. Lal Pathlabs share price

    3,060.00
    03:29 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -192.5 (-5.92%)

    Hindustan Unilever share price

    2,502.95
    03:55 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -155.05 (-5.83%)

    Escorts Kubota share price

    3,498.60
    03:29 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -204.05 (-5.51%)
    More from Top Losers

    Adani Total Gas share price

    755.25
    03:57 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    54.8 (7.82%)

    ADANI WILMAR share price

    340.30
    03:53 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    21.4 (6.71%)

    Syngene International share price

    879.10
    03:29 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    42.95 (5.14%)

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    414.95
    03:55 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    18.25 (4.6%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,095.000.00
      Chennai
      80,101.000.00
      Delhi
      80,253.000.00
      Kolkata
      80,105.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.