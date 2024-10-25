Heavy rains and gusty winds lash West Bengal as the process of landfall of Cyclone Dana on the Odisha coast began on Thursday midnight. The severe cyclonic storm is likely to weaken gradually in the early hours of Friday, October 25. During the landfall process, several trees were uprooted due to gusty winds and heavy incessant rains in the Bhadrak district of Odisha, resulting in the blocking of the roads.

