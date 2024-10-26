Cyclone Dana impact: Heavy rains warning in Thiruvananthapuram, 7 other districts of Kerala

Kerala rains: The IMD issued yellow alert for heavy rains in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts for October 27. Check full weather forecast here.

Fareha Naaz
Published26 Oct 2024, 06:56 AM IST
Kerala rains: Devotees at the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram shield themselves from rain on Friday, October 25.
Kerala rains: Devotees at the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram shield themselves from rain on Friday, October 25. (PTI)

Kerala rains: The India Meteorological Department(IMD) has issued a yellow alert of heavy showers for some Kerala districts for October 26 and 27. The southern state has been receiving heavy rainfall for the last three days because of the effect of Cyclone Dana in the Bay of Bengal.

The weather department in its latest press release said, “Light to moderate rainfall at a few places accompanied with isolated thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep” over the next two days. These weather conditions are expected to subside thereafter.

Also Read | Cyclone Dana effect: 1 dead; IMD says heavy rains to continue over Bengal

It further noted the possibility of “isolated heavy rainfall” in Kerala and Mahe until October 27. According to IMD's weather system update dated October 25, a cyclonic circulation lies over Southeast Arabian Sea off south Kerala coast in lower tropospheric levels. Over the past two days, Kerala has been witnessing “heavy rainfall.”

A total of eight districts are on yellow alert today: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur.

Also Read | Cyclone Dana hits Odisha coast, uproots trees; heavy rains batter Bengal

The ‘heavy rain’ alert in these districts was pushed down to yellow from orange on Friday. Furthermore, the yellow alert warning remains intact for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts for October 27.

According to fishermen warning for Kerala coast, squally weather is expected to prevail with wind speed reaching 35-45 gusting to 55 kmph along and off Kerala Coast. The alert warned fishermen against venturing out into the sea.

Also Read | Bengaluru news: At least 5 dead in building collapse, BJP attacks Congress govt

A cyclonic circulation lies over Southeast Arabian Sea off south Kerala coast and extends upto 1.5 km above mean sea level, IMD said. According to the Meteorological Department, the capital city recorded 24 degrees Celsius temperature on Saturday at 6:50 am with 98 percent humidity.

After Cyclone 'Dana' made landfall in Odisha on October 24-25, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said that the state is "safe" and no casualties were reported due to their 'teamwork.' “We are facing problems due to continuous rain. Crops of 1.75 lakhs hector have been damaged. Budhabalanga River is flooded but it is flowing below the danger level,” ANI quoted Mohan Charan Majhi as saying

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Oct 2024, 06:56 AM IST
Business NewsNewsCyclone Dana impact: Heavy rains warning in Thiruvananthapuram, 7 other districts of Kerala

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.42%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.80
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -3.2 (-2.15%)

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,041.55
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -237.35 (-18.56%)

    ITC share price

    482.10
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    10.25 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    937.75
    03:47 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -101.65 (-9.78%)

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price

    372.35
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -32.3 (-7.98%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,930.15
    03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1133.9 (-7.53%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    872.50
    03:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -66.5 (-7.08%)
    More from Top Losers

    Thermax share price

    5,435.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    256.95 (4.96%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    465.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    19 (4.26%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

    97.70
    03:44 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    3.85 (4.1%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    691.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    24.45 (3.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,475.000.00
      Chennai
      79,481.000.00
      Delhi
      79,633.000.00
      Kolkata
      79,485.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.