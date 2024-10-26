Kerala rains: The IMD issued yellow alert for heavy rains in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts for October 27. Check full weather forecast here.

Kerala rains: The India Meteorological Department(IMD) has issued a yellow alert of heavy showers for some Kerala districts for October 26 and 27. The southern state has been receiving heavy rainfall for the last three days because of the effect of Cyclone Dana in the Bay of Bengal.

The weather department in its latest press release said, “Light to moderate rainfall at a few places accompanied with isolated thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep" over the next two days. These weather conditions are expected to subside thereafter.

It further noted the possibility of "isolated heavy rainfall" in Kerala and Mahe until October 27. According to IMD's weather system update dated October 25, a cyclonic circulation lies over Southeast Arabian Sea off south Kerala coast in lower tropospheric levels. Over the past two days, Kerala has been witnessing "heavy rainfall."

A total of eight districts are on yellow alert today: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur.

The ‘heavy rain’ alert in these districts was pushed down to yellow from orange on Friday. Furthermore, the yellow alert warning remains intact for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts for October 27.

According to fishermen warning for Kerala coast, squally weather is expected to prevail with wind speed reaching 35-45 gusting to 55 kmph along and off Kerala Coast. The alert warned fishermen against venturing out into the sea.

A cyclonic circulation lies over Southeast Arabian Sea off south Kerala coast and extends upto 1.5 km above mean sea level, IMD said. According to the Meteorological Department, the capital city recorded 24 degrees Celsius temperature on Saturday at 6:50 am with 98 percent humidity.