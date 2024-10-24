Cyclone Dana: Odisha govt releases district helpline numbers - Check list

  • The Odisha government has provided district helpline numbers in anticipation of Cyclone Dana making landfall.

Livemint
Published24 Oct 2024, 08:18 PM IST
Cyclone Dana: Odisha government releases district helpline numbers.
Cyclone Dana: Odisha government releases district helpline numbers.(ANI)

Cyclone Dana: The Odisha government has released district helpline numbers as the cyclone is expected to make landfall.

According to IMD, Cyclone Dana is heading towards the Odisha Bengal coast and is likely to make landfall between Bhitarkanika Park and Dhamra Port on Friday, October 25.

Due to the expected landfall on October 25, the Odisha and West Bengal government, Coast Guard, NDRF, and other rescue forces are preparing themselves. The evacuation process for people staying near the coastal areas has begun. Schools and other institutions are shut too.

 

There are 182 teams with about 2000 people to deal with the impact of the cyclone, news agency ANI reported citing Odisha Fire Services Director General, Sudhanshu Sarangi.

“We are fully geared up for the cyclone. We have 182 teams of Fire and Rescue Services of Odisha which is nearly about 2000 people. We will cover all the 14 districts which will be affected...we have 20 teams of NDRF...we also have 400 personnel of State Disaster Force...we have mobilized some team from Forest department,” Sarangi said.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi chaired a meeting on Wednesday to assess the preparedness for Cyclone Dana. Majhi announced that evacuation efforts are continuing with the aim of relocating 90 per cent of residents by 11 am on Thursday, the report added.

The Odisha CM has asked the citizens to stay vigilant and safe and assured them that the government is totally prepared for the cyclone.

“State government is taking cyclonic storm 'Dana' very seriously. Arrangements are in place for the affected districts, including Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Jagatsinghpur, and Puri,” the report said quoting Odisha CM.

The authorities have made arrangements for facilities such as food, drinking water, lighting, sanitation etc for the evacuated people.

On Tuesday evening, a depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression. According to IMD, it is anticipated to become a cyclonic storm on October 25 and hit the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal.

 

 

 

 

First Published:24 Oct 2024, 08:18 PM IST
Business NewsNewsCyclone Dana: Odisha govt releases district helpline numbers - Check list

      Popular in News

