Cyclone Dana Update: When will storm make landfall and where? Heavy rains likely in THESE states; Check IMD forecast

Cyclone in Odisha: Two months after Cyclone Asna's scare hit India around August-September, the country is yet to brace another storm – Cyclone Dana. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the ‘severe’ cyclonic storm ‘Dana’, brewing over the Bay of Bengal, is likely to hit Odisha and West Bengal coasts by October 24 morning.

The IMD has predicted that the coastal areas of these two states would experience heavy to very heavy rainfall from October 23-25, as the cyclone continues to move northwards.

The weather observatory also warned of possible landslides, disruptions in power and communication, waterlogging along the West Bengal and Odisha coasts as a result of heavy rainfall caused by Cyclone Dana.

Cyclone Dana Odisha: Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh to be affected Odisha, coastal districts of West Bengal and isolated places of the Andaman islands, are likely to face the brunt of the cyclone, the India Meteorological Department stated in its latest release.

The IMD has also predicted rainfall for the districts of North coastal Andhra Pradesh as a result of Cyclone Dana.

Cyclone Dana Odisha: Rainfall warning The Met Dept. has also announced heavy to very heavy rainfall for the following areas till October 25:

Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7-20 cm) at isolated places is very likely over Andaman Islands, today, October 21.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall is very likely over Odisha on October 23. Meanwhile, heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely for October 24 and 25.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over coastal districts of West Bengal on October 23. Very heavy to heavy rainfall is likely over few places over Gangetic West Bengal on October 24 and 25, stated the IMD in its latest release.

Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over North coastal Andhra Pradesh on October 24-25