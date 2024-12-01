Cyclone Fengal: Chennai faced heavy rainfall and water logging due to a severe cyclonic storm, resulting in the cancellation of 226 flights at Chennai Airport, closed until 4 am on December 1

Cyclone Fengal, which made landfall on Puducherry coasts on Saturday around 7pm, is now likely to move west-south-west of Tamil Nadu, and weaken into a deep depression, stated the IMD.

Budget carrier IndiGo announced that flight operations are gradually resuming.

The severe cyclonic storm triggered heavy rainfall, causing water logging across several areas of Chennai.

Cyclone Fengal: Top updates 1.Around 226 flights departing from, and arriving at the Chennai Airport (MAA), were cancelled, with the airport shutting operations till 4 am on December 1.

2. Reportedly, Chennai's surface reservoirs are currently 53% full, because of the rainfall in their catchment areas caused by Cyclone Fengal. The reservoirs now hold approximately 7 TMC ft of water, out of their total capacity of 13.2 TMC ft.

3. According to a report by TOI, four people died as a result of electrocution in water logged areas of Chennai.

4. In Chennai, most of the areas with overhead electric supply networks witnessed power cuts for over 10 hours due to precautionary measures taken because of Cyclone Fengal. “Power cuts began in the early hours of Saturday when it was raining heavily. We got it back around 7pm," said L Hussain, a resident of Manali New Town, reported DT Next.

5. Rough estimates from official sources suggest that more than 10,000 people may have been impacted by flight cancellations and diversions. Nearly 1,000 passengers are still stranded at Chennai airport, waiting to board the first available flight to their respective destinations.

6. Puducherry recorded a total of 22.5 cms of rainfall after Cyclone Fengal crossed the coast, and made landfall on Saturday evening.

7. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that a moderate to high flash flood risk is expected in several watersheds and neighbourhoods across the following meteorological sub-divisions in the next 24 hours.