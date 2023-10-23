Cyclone Hamoon likely to hit Andhra Pradesh tomorrow. 10 updates

India's southern states are likely to witness some storm activities this week due to the possible arrival of cyclone Hamoon and Tej. Two cyclonic storms are brewing over the Bay of Bengal. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the depression over the Bay of Bengal may become a low-intensity cyclonic storm by tomorrow (24 October).

It is a rare phenomenon where two cyclones are occuring at the same time--on Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea.

The IMD said that cyclone Tej will form in the Arabian Sea and cyclone Hamoon in the Bay of Bengal.

Here are 10 updates on Cyclone Hamoon:

The deep depression formed over the Bay of Bengal may intensify into a cyclone by Monday evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a bulletin.

The cyclonic storm, after its formation, will be called 'Hamoon', a name given by Iran.

The system is currently located in the west-central Bay of Bengal after moving northeastwards on Sunday night.

It lies centred around 400 km from Odisha's Paradip and 550 km south-southwest of Digha in West Bengal.

Under the Cyclone Hamoon system's influence, light to moderate rainfall is likely at a few places in coastal Odisha on October 23 and at many places on October 24-25.

Light to moderate rainfall occurred at a few places over the coastal districts, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri on Monday.

IMD's Bhubaneswar centre made rainfall predictions in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, and Dhenkanal for 24 hours from 8.30 am on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government has asked all the district collectors to remain prepared for any eventuality and directed the administration to evacuate people from low-lying areas in the event of heavy rain.

The fisheries and animal resources development department has advised fishermen not to venture into deep seas.

As per the IMD’s latest projected cyclone track, Hamoon would weaken as it nears the Bangladesh coast. The system is set to cross at a location between Khepupara and Chittagong on Wednesday.

