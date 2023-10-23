Cyclone Hamoon likely to hit Andhra Pradesh tomorrow. 10 updates
- Cyclone Hamoon: Two cyclonic storms brewing over Bay of Bengal, could hit southern states
India's southern states are likely to witness some storm activities this week due to the possible arrival of cyclone Hamoon and Tej. Two cyclonic storms are brewing over the Bay of Bengal. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the depression over the Bay of Bengal may become a low-intensity cyclonic storm by tomorrow (24 October).
It is a rare phenomenon where two cyclones are occuring at the same time--on Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea.
The IMD said that cyclone Tej will form in the Arabian Sea and cyclone Hamoon in the Bay of Bengal.
