Cyclone Michaung updates: The Tamil government has announced the closure of schools, colleges, educational institutions, and government offices in Chennai Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts of the state tomorrow i.e. on 5 December due to Cyclone Michaung.

Apart from this, the state government has also requested private companies, establishments these districts to allow their employees to work from home tomorrow due to heavy rains and its impact.

Earlier, the Chennai airport announced suspendion of departures and arrivals due to severe weather conditions till 11 pm today. As many as 70 flights arriving to and departing from the airport were cancelled owing to non-stop rains. The runway and tarmac also remain shut due to waterlogging, the Airport Authority of India said.

Cyclonic storm Michaung, which is likely to cross the coast in Andhra Pradesh on the forenoon of Tuesday lay near Chennai and Puducherry, bringing heavy rains. The name 'Michaung' was suggested by Myanmar. It means strength or resilience.

