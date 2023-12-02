Cyclone 'Michaung' is predicted to hit the country's eastern coast. With this, IMD has shared an update about the current status of the cyclone. As per Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre MD Sunanda, the low-pressure area has intensified into a depression and will further intensify into a deep depression and a cyclonic storm in the next 48 hours. The Cyclone warning Centre has further predicted that from December 3 winds and rainfall will increase to the North Tamil Nadu coast and South Andhra coast. Also Read: Tamil Nadu rains: IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rains in Chennai and THESE districts till 4 Dec. Check forecast here "The low-pressure area has now after observation intensified into a depression near southeast and adjoining areas neighbourhood. So in the next 24 hours, it is further intensified into a deep depression. Then next 24 hours it will be intensified into a cyclonic storm. While intensifying it is moving in north-west direction and continue to move in north-west direction and reach near to North Tamil Nadu Andhra coast. From December 3 onwards winds and rainfall will increase to the North Tamil Nadu coast and South Andhra coast. While it is moving, the rainfall will start. So light to moderate rainfall with heavy to very heavy isolated extremely heavy rainfall chances are there over south coastal Andhra Pradesh..," she said. Earlier, the IMD had predicted that the cyclone is likely to move west-northwestward, intensify into a deep depression by the 2nd and further into a cyclonic storm over the southwest Bay of Bengal around December 3. Further, it would move northwestwards and reach near south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by December 4 forenoon. Thereafter, it would move nearly northwards, almost parallel to the south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross South Andhra Pradesh during the forenoon of December 5 between Nellore and Machilipatnam as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph." As per the Greater Chennai Police, the cyclone is anticipated to make landfall along the north Tamil Nadu coast, between Nellore and Machilipatnam, with winds reaching speeds of 100 kmph on Monday, December 4.

Schools shut and cyclone preparedness

All schools in Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam regions will remain closed on December 4, 2023 in the wake of Cyclone ‘Michaung’. According to an official statement, The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has made 18 teams available to Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Puducherry and 10 additional teams have been kept ready. Rescue and relief teams of the Coast Guard, Army and Navy along with ships and aircraft have been kept ready on standby.

Cyclone impact and advisory for fishermen

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea during this period. IMD further said there are risks to thatched huts, possibilities of damage to vulnerable structures, breaking of tree branches, and uprooting of small and medium-sized trees. Minor damage to power and communication lines due to the breaking of branches and uprooting of trees, major damage to Kutcha and minor damage to Pucca roads due to heavy rain are expected. Damage to paddy crops, horticultural crops and orchards is also expected, according to the Met department.

Rainfall alert

In the North Coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry regions, the IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall at most places, with isolated heavy rainfall very likely on December 2. The rainfall intensity would increase from December 3 with rainfall at most places, heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places and isolated extremely heavy rainfall. Rainfall at most places is heavy, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places likely on December 4 and decreasing thereafter. An extremely heavy rain warning has also been issued at one or two places over Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu on 4 December. Apart from this, IMD has also warned that the sea will rougher than usual in the coastal areas amid the looming fear of cyclone over Tamil Nadu. CM MK Stalin instructed all concerned officials to take precautionary measures, including evacuating people from the places likely to be hit by the cyclone

In the Coastal Andhra Pradesh region, light to moderate rainfall has been predicted at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places, and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on December 3-4. It further predicted that isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over North coastal Andhra Pradesh on December 5.

Speaking of Odisha, light to moderate rainfall has been predicted at most places with isolated heavy rainfall over south Coastal and adjoining south Interior Odisha on 4 December while isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over the same region on 5 December.

