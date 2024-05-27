Severe cyclonic storm ‘Remal’ made landfall between the coasts of Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal around 8:30 pm on Sunday. The cyclone brought with it heavy rains that flooded homes and farmland, and left a trail of destruction. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cyclone Remal: Top 10 updates The landfall occurred between Sagar Island in Bengal and Khepupara, near the southwest of Mongla in the neighbouring country. The vast coastline was blurred by thick sheets of rain as the cyclone made landfall, with surging waters sweeping fishing boats inland and inundating mud-and-thatch houses and farmlands in low-lying areas.

The MeT office said, "Severe cyclonic storm Remal made landfall between Sagar Island in West Bengal and Khepupara in Bangladesh on Sunday night with wind speeds reaching up to 135 kmph."

Cyclone Remal flattened fragile dwellings, uprooted trees and knocked down electric poles North and South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore. More than one lakh people were evacuated from vulnerable areas in West Bengal before the cyclone struck.

Evacuation efforts focused on relocating people from South 24 Parganas district, especially Sagar Island, Sundarbans and Kakdwip, according to an official.

Streets and homes in low-lying areas adjoining Kolkata were inundated. In Kolkata's Bibir Bagan area, one person was injured when a wall collapsed due to a heavy downpour.

Cyclone Remal also caused significant disruptions in air, rail and road transportation in Kolkata and other parts of southern Bengal. The Eastern and South Eastern Railways cancelled some trains, and the Kolkata airport suspended flight operations for 21 hours, affecting 394 flights.

The India Meteorological Department's eastern regional head Somnath Dutta indicated that southern Bengal districts would experience increasing winds and rainfall.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting to review the response and preparedness for the storm, while West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose monitored the situation closely.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) authorities evacuated people from high-rises and dilapidated buildings, according to Mayor Firhad Hakim.

Hakim mentioned that 15,000 civic employees were mobilised to address post-cyclone scenarios, with equipment ready for quick removal of large uprooted trees.

The cyclone caused light rains and winds in areas like Digha, Kakdwip and Jaynagar, which is expected to intensify on Monday.

