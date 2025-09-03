Cyient arm eyes SCL Mohali revamp deal with tech proposal

Besides submitting bids to improve SCL, Cyient has also proposed to become a go-to-market partner for SCL. “We have had conversations with SCL (also) on how we can be a go-to-market partner with them. We have known the landscape externally for a very long time. Putting a fab is fine, but you also have to fill the fab, and that is where our design expertise and access to market come in," said P.N.S.V. Narasimhan, president and head of corporate affairs at Cyient.