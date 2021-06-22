Hyderabad-based IT services firm Cyient Ltd has launched CyientifIQ, an innovation platform to identify, build, and deploy intellectual property (IP)-driven solutions, products, and platforms.

“Through CyientifIQ, we are investing in creating technology-led solutions that deliver sustainable market advantage to our customers. Our platform will simultaneously provide passionate engineers and innovators the opportunity to push the boundaries of conventional thinking and work on game-changing ideas that define the future," said Krishna Bodanapu, managing director and chief executive officer, Cyient.

Over the last few years, Cyient has co-innovated with customers to develop products, co-patent ideas, and create multiple IPs.

According to Cyient, the key to creating meaningful value out of innovation is to build solutions in an ecosystem mode, wherein the company’s innovation evangelists tightly collaborate with a network of strategic and niche partners, startups and incubation centers, and research and development (R&D) teams at renowned academic institutions.

“Service providers are effectively assuming a greater role in the enterprise innovation agenda by offering a combination of digital skills, domain, and use-case know-how, and frameworks/IP, along with the ability to orchestrate an ecosystem of partners, which not only helps accelerate time-to-market but also time-to-value," said Akshat Vaid, vice president, Everest Group.

The CyientifIQ program is Cyient’s strategic way forward to rise in the innovation quotient index and attract top talent from across technologies and domains.

