Cylcone Remal update: Heavy Rains, floods cause devastation in Assam; 41,000 affected, 1 dead. All details here
More than 41,000 people from eight districts of Assam have been affected by floods as heavy rains accompanied by strong winds lashed several parts of the state following the landfall of Cyclone Remal on Sunday night.
