More than 41,000 people from eight districts of Assam have been affected by floods as heavy rains accompanied by strong winds lashed several parts of the state following the landfall of Cyclone Remal on Sunday night.

One person was killed, and two others went missing in the deluge.

According to the flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), more than 26,400 people were affected in the Karimganj district, while 8351 people were affected in Cachar and 6227 in the Hailakandi district.

In Karimganj district, the flood waters submerged 66 villages and washed away portions of five embankments.

Many people in the district have been forced to leave their homes and take shelter in safer places after the flood waters entered their houses.

On the other hand, 143 villages under 16 revenue circles in Nagaon, Hailakandi, Karbi Anglong West, Karimganj, Cachar, Hojai, Golaghat and Karbi Anglong districts were affected in the first wave of flood. The flood waters submerged 336 hectares of crop area.

The ASDMA report said that, one person died in Karimganj district while two people are missing in Cachar district.

The administration has set up 155 relief camps and 715 relief distribution centres in the flood hit districts. More than 2.27 lakh animals have also been affected in flood.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Fire and Emergency Services, local administration are engaged in the rescue operation in Karimganj and Cachar districts. The flood waters damaged four roads, two bridges, culverts and six embankments in the flood-hit districts.

The water levels of the Brahmaputra river, the Barak river and its tributaries are rising up following incessant rainfall in Assam, Mizoram and some parts of other North Eastern states.

On the other hand, several landslide incidents have also been reported in Dima Hasao, Cachar and Hailakandi districts.

