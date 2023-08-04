Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin congratulates D Gukesh on becoming India’s top-ranked chess player2 min read 04 Aug 2023, 11:11 AM IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin extended congratulations to the 17-year-old teenage prodigy D Gukesh, who ended Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand‘s 37-year reign as India’s top chess player in the live world rankings.
Gukesh defeated Mistradin Iskandarov in the second round of the FIDE World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, and got a live rating of 2755.9 to move up to world number 9 in the classic open category. Anand, who has a score of 2754.0 dropped to tenth place.
Anand has only dropped to second place in the live world rankings twice since 1986.
Gukesh’s outstanding performance has captivated the chess world, and all eyes are now on his upcoming encounter against the Azerbaijani opponent.
A draw in this vital match will advance him to the second round. Another victory will put him ahead of Anand in both the live ratings and the world rankings. He is also close to Alireza Firouzja, one of the brightest emerging talents in the chess world who is not competing in Baku.
Gukesh is also the third Indian to enter the top 10 in the world after Anand and Pentala Harikrishna.