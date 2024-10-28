DA hike: Good news before Diwali, Madhya Pradesh govt increases dearness allowance by 46%

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday announced that MP government has decided to increase dearness allowance on the occasion of Diwali and foundation day of Madhya Pradesh.

Published28 Oct 2024, 12:56 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday announced that MP government has decided to increase dearness allowance (DA) by 46% from July 1, 2023, on the occasion of Diwali and foundation day of Madhya Pradesh, reported ANI. Furthermore, from January 1,2024, onwards the dearness allowance for MP employees will be increased further and will be given at the rate of 50 percent.

CM Mohan Yadav on October 28 said the state government has made a decision to increase the dearness allowance. Congratulating MP employees, he said, "There are two occasions Diwali and foundation day of Madhya Pradesh. It is our responsibility to take care of the employees. 46% dearness allowance has been approved and has been made effective since July 1, 2023. Arrears have been given in instalments. Now from January 1, 2024, dearness allowance will be given at the rate of 50%," reported ANI

First Published:28 Oct 2024, 12:56 PM IST
