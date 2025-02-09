Daaku Maharaaj OTT release date: Nandamuri Balakrishna-Urvashi Rautela film streaming online? Find out here

Daaku Maharaaj, directed by Bobby Kolli, is set to release on OTT after a successful box office run. The film featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna premiered on January 12 and earned 90.39 crore in 26 days.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated9 Feb 2025, 02:35 PM IST
Advertisement
Daaku Maharaaj OTT release date: Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer hit the big screens on January 12. (Screengrab @YouTube | X)

Daaku Maharaaj OTT release date: Bobby Kolli directorial Telugu movie Daaku Maharaaj is poised to premiere on digital platform after successful run at the box office. As fans eagerly await release of Nandamuri Balakrishna and Urvashi Rautela starrer Daaku Maharaaj on OTT platform, its time to know key details.

Daaku Maharaaj hit the big screens on January 12 and faced fierce competition from Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2, Venkatesh's Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, and Ram Charan Game Changer. The Tollywood movie.

Nandamuri Balakrishna-Urvashi Rautela streaming online?

According to media reports, the Tollywood movie was initially scheduled to release on OTT platform Netflix on Sunday, February 9. However, the movie isn't available on the streaming platform and any official confirmation about the OTT release date is awaited.

Advertisement
Also Read | ‘Supreme disaster’: Urvashi Rautela takes dig at Ram Charan’s Game Changer

Daaku Maharaaj Box Office Collection

Initially, the film's initial was available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages, the Hindi version was released on January 24. According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, the action drama raked in 90.39 crore in 26 days at the domestic box office after opening with 25.35 crore net collection. It collected 66.4 crore net in the first week, 17.05 crore net in the second week and 5.38 crore net in the third week.

Advertisement
Also Read | Daaku Maharaaj Collection: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s movie starts strong

Naga Vamsi’s production house Sithara Entertainments on January 13 announced that the movie collected 56 crore gross worldwide on opening day, making it Balakrishna’s highest opening.

The filmmakers in a post on X wrote, “#DaakuMaharaaj sets the box office on fire and owns SANKRANTHI with Thunderous BLOCKBUSTER. 56 Crores+ Worldwide Gross on DAY 1. #BlockbusterHuntingDaakuMaharaaj – THE BIGGEST OPENING for #NBK garu. That’s how GOD OF MASSES #NandamuriBalaKrishna has made his Declaration with Ruthless Destruction.”

Also Read | Daaku Maharaaj public review: Netizens hail Nandamuri Balakrishna’s movie

Alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna and Urvashi Rautela, Daaku Maharaaj stars Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath and Bobby Deol in his Telugu debut.

Advertisement
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsDaaku Maharaaj OTT release date: Nandamuri Balakrishna-Urvashi Rautela film streaming online? Find out here
First Published:9 Feb 2025, 02:35 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget