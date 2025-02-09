Daaku Maharaaj OTT release date: Nandamuri Balakrishna-Urvashi Rautela film streaming online? Find out here

Daaku Maharaaj OTT release date: Bobby Kolli directorial Telugu movie Daaku Maharaaj is poised to premiere on digital platform after successful run at the box office. As fans eagerly await release of Nandamuri Balakrishna and Urvashi Rautela starrer Daaku Maharaaj on OTT platform, its time to know key details.

Daaku Maharaaj hit the big screens on January 12 and faced fierce competition from Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2, Venkatesh's Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, and Ram Charan Game Changer. The Tollywood movie.

Nandamuri Balakrishna-Urvashi Rautela streaming online? According to media reports, the Tollywood movie was initially scheduled to release on OTT platform Netflix on Sunday, February 9. However, the movie isn't available on the streaming platform and any official confirmation about the OTT release date is awaited.

Daaku Maharaaj Box Office Collection Initially, the film's initial was available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages, the Hindi version was released on January 24. According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, the action drama raked in ₹90.39 crore in 26 days at the domestic box office after opening with ₹25.35 crore net collection. It collected ₹66.4 crore net in the first week, ₹17.05 crore net in the second week and ₹5.38 crore net in the third week.

Naga Vamsi’s production house Sithara Entertainments on January 13 announced that the movie collected ₹56 crore gross worldwide on opening day, making it Balakrishna’s highest opening.

The filmmakers in a post on X wrote, “#DaakuMaharaaj sets the box office on fire and owns SANKRANTHI with Thunderous BLOCKBUSTER. 56 Crores+ Worldwide Gross on DAY 1. #BlockbusterHuntingDaakuMaharaaj – THE BIGGEST OPENING for #NBK garu. That’s how GOD OF MASSES #NandamuriBalaKrishna has made his Declaration with Ruthless Destruction.”

Alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna and Urvashi Rautela, Daaku Maharaaj stars Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath and Bobby Deol in his Telugu debut.