Dabur Honey, coconut milk and more face FSSAI ban over ‘misleading’ 100% claims | Check full list

Dabur India has been ordered to immediately halt sales of products marketed with claims of ‘100% purity’ — including virgin coconut oil and apple cider vinegar — which the food regulator Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said were ambiguous, unverifiable and likely to mislead consumers.

The FSSAI said it violated the FSS (Advertising & Claims) Regulations, 2018.

In a social media post late Monday, the FSSAI said it has banned Dabur India products for using “100 per cent” claims. According to the food regulator, such labelling violates the law and constitutes false advertising.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What products from Dabur India have been banned by FSSAI for misleading 100% claims? ⌵ The FSSAI has banned several Dabur products including Honey, Apple Cider Vinegar, Virgin Coconut Oil, Sesame Oil, Cow Ghee, Coconut Water, and Coconut Milk for misleading claims of '100% purity'. 2 Why did FSSAI issue a prohibition order against Dabur India? ⌵ FSSAI issued a prohibition order against Dabur India due to the use of misleading '100% purity' claims on their products, which violated the FSS (Advertising & Claims) Regulations, 2018. 3 How did FSSAI determine that Dabur's claims were misleading? ⌵ FSSAI determined Dabur's claims were misleading based on the ambiguity and unverifiability of the '100% purity' statements, which could mislead consumers regarding the product's actual contents. 4 What action did FSSAI take after Dabur failed to correct their misleading claims? ⌵ After Dabur failed to take satisfactory corrective actions in response to earlier notices, FSSAI prohibited the sale of products with misleading '100% purity' claims and demanded a compliance report within 15 days. 5 Should consumers trust products with '100% purity' claims based on FSSAI's findings? ⌵ Consumers should be cautious with products claiming '100% purity', as FSSAI’s findings suggest that such claims can be misleading and may not accurately represent the product's quality.

Also Read | FSSAI issues prohibition order against Dabur over ‘100%’ claims

“The FSSAI has issued a Prohibition Order directing M/s Dabur India Limited to immediately cease the sale of food products carrying misleading ‘100%’ claims,” the agency wrote.

Full list of Dabur products banned Honey

Apple cider vinegar

Virgin coconut oil

Sesame oil

Cow ghee

Coconut water

Coconut milk

Also Read | Dabur Shares Fall After FSSAI Orders Ban on '100%' Claims

According to the food regulator, Dabur India's “100 per cent claims" violated the FSS (Advertising & Claims) Regulations, 2018, citing the example of Dabur Hommade Coconut Milk, which was marketed with the claim "100 per cent Purity".

The regulator also said Dabur’s Organic Apple Cider Vinegar and Organic Honey displayed ‘Jaivik Bharat Logo’ — used to denote certified organic products — without a valid FSSAI endorsement.

The food regulator also noted that despite an earlier notice directing Dabur to withdraw products carrying such claims, the company failed to take “satisfactory corrective action”.

Dabur has been asked to submit a compliance report within 15 days.

In a statement, Dabur said it is in the process of checking the content of its products and those flagged by the FSSAI.

FSSAI crackdown The FSSAI has taken strict regulatory action against several companies, including Dabur India, for violating food safety and quality standards. The regulator has issued bans, suspensions, and prohibition orders targeting the following entities: